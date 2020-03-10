Friday Cheers released its concert lineup for 2020, which is the outdoor concert series on Brown’s Island 36th anniversary. The series kicks-off May 1.
Advance tickets for individual shows and season passes to Friday Cheers are now available online at Ticketstobuy.com. Seasons passes are $45 for a limited time, when the price will be $55.
2020 Line Up:
May 1 – Jade Bird (8 p.m.) with Sweet Potatoes (6:30 p.m.) $10
May 8 – Billy Strings (8 p.m.) with Andrew Alli & Josh Small (6:30 p.m.) $10
May 22 – RVA Music Night: Palm Palm (8 p.m.), Erin and the Wildfire (7 p.m.) and Shormey (6 p.m.) $5
May 29 – Jay Som (8 p.m.) with Angelica Garcia (6:30 p.m.) $10
June 5 – Mdou Moctar (8 p.m.) with Jouwala Collective (6:30 p.m.) $5
June 12 – The Growlers (7:30) with Deathbirds Surf Club (6:15 p.m.) $10
June 19 – Tank and the Bangas (8 p.m.) with Kenneka Cook (6:30 p.m.) $10
June 26 – Futurebirds (8 p.m.) and The Nude Party (6:30 p.m.) $10
For information, visit Venture Richmond’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
WOW! Awesome line-up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.