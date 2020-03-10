Friday Cheers released its concert lineup for 2020, which is the outdoor concert series on Brown’s Island 36th anniversary. The series kicks-off May 1.

Advance tickets for individual shows and season passes to Friday Cheers are now available online at Ticketstobuy.com. Seasons passes are $45 for a limited time, when the price will be $55.

2020 Line Up:

May 1 – Jade Bird (8 p.m.) with Sweet Potatoes (6:30 p.m.) $10

May 8 – Billy Strings (8 p.m.) with Andrew Alli & Josh Small (6:30 p.m.) $10

May 22 – RVA Music Night: Palm Palm (8 p.m.), Erin and the Wildfire (7 p.m.) and Shormey (6 p.m.) $5

May 29 – Jay Som (8 p.m.) with Angelica Garcia (6:30 p.m.) $10

June 5 – Mdou Moctar (8 p.m.) with Jouwala Collective (6:30 p.m.) $5

June 12 – The Growlers (7:30) with Deathbirds Surf Club (6:15 p.m.) $10

June 19 – Tank and the Bangas (8 p.m.) with Kenneka Cook (6:30 p.m.) $10

June 26 – Futurebirds (8 p.m.) and The Nude Party (6:30 p.m.) $10

For information, visit Venture Richmond’s website.

