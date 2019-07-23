The Goo Goo Dolls - that beloved American rock band - are headed to Richmond as part of their "Miracle Pill" tour.
The GRAMMY-nominated group will launch their fall tour in October in Austin before heading to more than 20 cities across the country.
The Richmond show will be on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at The Carpenter Theatre. They'll play with Beach Slang.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at at Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices, www.dominionenergycenter.com, www.etix.com, and (800) 514-3849.
The upcoming tour is in support of the group's new Album, "Miracle Pill," which will be released on September 13.
