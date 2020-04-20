Innsbrook After Hours continues to book nationally touring acts for its summer outdoor concert season.
Hanson will perform on July 22 and Toby Keith will take the stage on Aug. 1.
Known for their 1997 hit song “Mmmbop,” Hanson started out as a teen pop band comprised of three brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac who continue to create new music.
Country star Toby Keith, known for his hit debut "Should'v Been a Cowboy," is a singer, songwriter and musician whose albums have sold more than 40 million copies and tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for a decade.
Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. at www.innsbrookafterhours.com.
Hanson tickets will run $26-$36 for general admission, with a select number of $21 early bird tickets available the first week.
Toby Keith tickets, with Waterloo Revival as the opening act, will run $36-$46 for general admission, with a select number of $31 early bird tickets available the first week tickets go on sale, April 24-30.
Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen.
