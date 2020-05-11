The world's most prestigious violin competition for young musicians has been pushed back a year, but that only means fans will get another 365 days to get an in-depth look into the lives of its international participants.
The Menuhin Competition - widely regarded as the "Olympics of the violin" - was supposed to make its debut in Richmond this week and feature 44 of the world's greatest violinists under age 21.
Plans were canceled due to COVID-19 and the entire competition has been rescheduled for May 13-23, 2021. In the meantime, starting Wednesday, Menuhin and VPM have partnered to offer "Making Menuhin" podcasts throughout the next year that feature glimpses into the lives of Menuhin participants. The first nine podcasts will run from this Wednesday through Friday, June 5. The podcasts will explore how the musicians got started, share teachers who inspired them and allow the musicians to express how music has shaped their lives.
Virginia's own Kayleigh Kim will be featured on Wednesday, June 3. Kim is the only Menuhin competitor from Virginia.
"We are thrilled to be part of Menuhin 2021, and excited to kick off the countdown to next year," Steve Humble, chief content officer at VPM, said in a written statement. "We hope (the podcasts) will not only keep the competition alive for its fans and supporters, but also offer inspiration as the world faces the challenges of dealing with the pandemic."
Additionally, VPM will present "A Menuhin Showcase" on VPM PBS, Facebook and YouTube on May 14 at 9 p.m. - the same night that would have been the Opening Gala concert of the Menuhin Richmond 2020 Competition. The program will show performances from the 2018 competition junior finals in Geneva, Switzerland.
