The "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle with special guest The Whispers is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $40 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).
LaBelle last performed in Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center in September 2011.
The Grammy winning singer is now 75 years old. While known for her R&B and pop standards, LaBelle released her first jazz album, "Bel Hommage" on her own record label GPE Records in 2017.
More information at https://www.altriatheater.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.