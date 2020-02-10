Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle

 Derek Blanks

The "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle with special guest The Whispers is headed to Richmond's Altria Theater on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849).

LaBelle last performed in Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center in September 2011.

The Grammy winning singer is now 75 years old. While known for her R&B and pop standards, LaBelle released her first jazz album, "Bel Hommage" on her own record label GPE Records in 2017.

More information at https://www.altriatheater.com/.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Tags

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started