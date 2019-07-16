If you’ve ever wished you could take home the sounds of the Richmond Folk Festival, you're about to get your chance.
Coming this fall from Richmond-based Spacebomb Records: "All Together Now," a compilation album from Richmond Folk Festival performances.
The album will be released Oct. 11, the first day of the Richmond Folk Festival, in honor of the festival’s 15th anniversary.
The first track, featuring Gyspy jazz from Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stelter, can be listened to now on YouTube. Reinhardt is the great-nephew of legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, and the performance was captured at last year's festival.
“All Together Now” will be available via digital download, CD and standard black vinyl, as well as an orange-and-green "tie-dye" collector’s edition on vinyl. According to a news release announcing the album, it can be preordered at https://shop.spacebombrecords.com, as well as at these local record stores: Plan 9, Deep Groove, Steady Sounds, 6131 Records, and Small Friend Records & Books.
The album will cost $11.98 on CD and $19.98 on vinyl, and all proceeds will support the festival. It also will be on sale at the festival.
More than 1,300 hours of archived recordings were whittled down to 16 songs for the album.
"There are lots of goosebump moments on this compilation," said festival director Stephen Lecky.
He mentioned Maggie Ingram and The Ingramettes' crowd-pleasing performance of "Family Prayer" and Dale Watson and His Lonestars' "Real Country Song/A Nashville Rash" as just a few of the many standouts on the album.
The Dale Watson number, he said, "has me singing along every time I listen."
Noticeably absent from the compilation, due to publishing rights, are Mavis Staples, who performed last year to much acclaim; Rosanne Cash, who performed in 2012; and DJ Grandmaster Flash, who was a fan favorite at the dance tent in 2015.
"We have found it easier to get permission from some of our other amazing artists to use their music on this record," Lecky said.
"This record has a little something for everyone," he added. "It is a great showcase of the festival, and we couldn’t be more proud of it."
