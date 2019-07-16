Artists on the special compilation album include:

1. Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band - "Feel the Spirit"

2. Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stelter - "Swing 2012"

3. Maggie Ingram & The Ingramettes - "Family Prayer"

4. Lunasa – Ryestraw (medley): "The New Day March/Reystraw/An Old Woman Would"

5. Nathalie Pires - "Loucura (Madness)"

6. The Holmes Brothers – "Baby What You Want Me To Do"

7. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band - "Don't Ask Me Why"

8. The Quebe Sisters – "Speed the Plow Medley: Speed the Plow/The Maid Behind the Bar/Temerance Reel"

9. Altai Kai - "My Native Land, Altai"

10. Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano - "México lindo/¡Viva México!"

Bonus Tracks on CD:

11. Sona Jobarteh - "Mamamuso"

12. Dale Watson and His Lonestars - "Real Country Song/A Nashville Rash"

13. Rare Essence - "Overnight Scenario"

14. BeauSoleil Trio - "Le Sud de la Louisiane"

15. Sammy Shelor and Kirk Sutphin - "Angeline the Baker"

16. Spanish Harlem Orchestra - "Son de Corazón"