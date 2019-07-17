Take a look at the summer concert schedules for the Richmond area, and you’ll be faced with some tough choices. Choosing from shows with something for every musical taste is the easy part; deciding whether to take the next day off may require some thought.
Watch the sun go down on the stage at Innsbrook After Hours at Servpro of Richmond Pavilion with a lineup that includes the Charlie Daniels Band (July 25), Earth, Wind & Fire (July 31) and Boys II Men (Aug. 21). Expect to hear almost as many hits as a night’s worth of empty drink cups.
Do you know the way to San Jose? Dionne Warwick will likely pose that question Aug. 25 as she turns to decades’ worth of memorable singles at the Altria Theater. Dominion Energy Center presents the return of folk-pop singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot (July 24), while The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell has Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Roger McGuinn of The Byrds appearing Sept. 7.
One of rap’s most acclaimed artists, Nas, will perform July 22 at The National. The venue’s season will also see Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul, with the E Street guitarist/actor bringing his group to town July 24. Other National highlights include the progressive metal band Baroness (Aug. 16) and blues-rock singer-guitarist Gary Clark Jr. (Aug. 23). At The Tin Pan, hear 50 years of soul and R&B in the voice of Bettye LaVette (July 25), as well as singer-musician John Mayall, whose Bluesbreakers counted Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and many other notables among its membership (Aug. 23).
Collaborations offer plenty of promise at this year’s Lockn’ Festival in Arrington on Aug. 22-25. Guitarist Derek Trucks plans to sit in with the Trey Anastasio Band, with the Phish singer and guitarist returning the favor by joining Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Susan Tedeschi will take the stage with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, moe., The Revivalists, and Deadhead faves Joe Russo’s Almost Dead are also slated to appear.
You can also get the full-fest experience here in town with the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. On Aug. 8-11 at Maymont, get ready to move your lawn chair from stage to stage and try not to miss Jill Scott; Maze featuring Frankie Beverly; Big Boi; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; Cameo; Shaggy; Ledisi; and many others.
Charlie Daniels Band
When: 6 p.m. (gates at 5) Thursday, July 25
Where: Innsbrook After Hours at Servpro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen
Cost: $21-$99
Details: www.innsbrookafterhours.com
***
Nas
When: 8 p.m. Monday, July 22
Where: The National, 708 E. Broad St.
Cost: $45
***
Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24
Where: The National, 708 E. Broad St.
Cost: $39.50-$49.50
***
Gordon Lightfoot
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24
Where: Carpenter Theatre, Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St.
Cost: $39-$99
Details: www.dominion energycenter.com
***
Bettye LaVette
When: 8 p.m. (doors at 6) Thursday, July 25
Where: The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road
Cost: $42.50 in advance, $47.50 at the door
Details: www.tinpanrva.com
***
Earth, Wind & Fire
When: 6 p.m. (gates at 5) Wednesday, July 31
Where: Innsbrook After Hours at Servpro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen
Cost: $31-$129
Details: www.innsbrook afterhours.com
***
Richmond Jazz and Music Festival with Jill Scott; Maze featuring Frankie Beverly; Big Boi; Bone Thugs-N-Harmony; Cameo; Shaggy; Ledisi; more
When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 8-11
Where: Maymont, 1700 Hampton St. (related events at other venues)
Cost: See website for pricing and details.
Details: www.richmond jazzandmusicfestival.com
***
Baroness with War on Women
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16
Where: The National, 708 E. Broad St.
Cost: $23
***
Boys II Men
When: 6 p.m. (gates at 5) Wednesday, Aug. 21
Where: Innsbrook After Hours at Servpro of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Drive, Glen Allen
Cost: $26-$99
Details: www.innsbrookafterhours.com
***
Gary Clark Jr.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
Where: The National, 708 E. Broad St.
Cost: $44
***
John Mayall
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23
Where: The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road
Cost: $65 in advance, $70 at the door
Details: www.tinpanrva.com
***
Lockn’ Festival with Bob Weir and Wolf Bros, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Trey Anastasio Band, The Revivalists, Gary Clark Jr., Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, more
When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 22-25
Where: Oak Ridge Farm, Arrington
Cost: See website for pricing options.
Details: www.locknfestival.com
***
Dionne Warwick with Peabo Bryson and Deniece Williams
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25
Where: Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.
Cost: $73-$203
Details: www.altria theater.com
***
Roger McGuinn
When: 7:45 p.m. (doors at 6:30) Saturday, Sept. 7
Where: The Beacon Theatre, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell
Cost: $30-$75 reserved; $35-$80 at the door
Details: www.thebeacon theatreva.com
