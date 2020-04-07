A conductor with international acclaim will take her first leadership role in North America on July 1 as the first female musical director of the Richmond Symphony.
Valentina Peleggi brings experience from her native Italy, from London and Brazil, along with a connection to Richmond. Her mentor, Marin Alsop, began a highly successful professional career as associate conductor of the Richmond Symphony in 1988.
“The first time I saw this post, I rang her,” Peleggi said via Zoom from her family home in Florence, Italy. Alsop “said this is the best place for you to be. This community is so open. This orchestra is fantastic. She said ‘Go for it,’ and here I am.”
Peleggi, 37, auditioned with the symphony on March 7, conducting “A Tribute to Uncommon Women” on the Masterworks schedule. It was an overwhelming success, said David Fisk, executive director of the symphony.
“Valentina blew the orchestra away,” he said. “It was an incredible reaction from them, and I think that was transmitted to the audience. Anyone at that performance would have sensed that something was afoot — there was some magic being made. . . . No disrespect to any of the other candidates, at the end it’s all about the chemistry, and she has it. She has ... that special something that, I think, marks her out for greatness. (She’s) a very, very natural musician — beautiful to watch — and infectious in her enthusiasm and her passion for the music.”
Peleggi was similarly ecstatic about Richmond and its musicians.
“Excellence is my goal,” she said. “You know, they’re incredible. I really fell in love with the orchestra, with the sound, with the openness of the orchestra ... their passion, their enthusiasm. They’re really very sensitive players. They’re artists.
“We had two different programs. Each time at the rehearsal, the more we went, I suggested and they reacted, and they suggested and I reacted. It’s like a dance. ... I was really impressed. They already have this hunger for excellence, for pushing themselves to the best they can be. I can only be honored and excited to be part of this growth.”
She will conduct eight weeks of concerts in the 2020/21 season, opening the symphony’s season with a “BigTent” community festival at Maymont on Sept. 12. She will lead four Masterworks concert weeks and also lead chamber orchestra concerts in the Symphony’s Rush Hour and Metro Series.
Described by the BBC Music Magazine as a “rising star,” Peleggi has led orchestras from around the world, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Orchestra of Wales, Norrkoping Symphony (Sweden), Orchestra della Toscana and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
She was the first Italian woman to enter the conducting program at the Royal Academy of Music in London. She is currently a Mackerras Fellow with the English National Opera and guest music director with Theatro São Pedro in São Paulo, Brazil.
She previously served as resident conductor of the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, and principal conductor and artistic advisor of the São Paulo Symphony Chorus.
“Valentina is someone who’s making a reputation already in three other countries — Italy, Brazil and the UK,” Fisk said. “We’re frankly delighted that we got ahead of the pack here in the United States and snapped her up before someone else does.”
Peleggi’s scheduled weeks in Richmond last month were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Flights to Europe were suddenly canceled to prevent further spread. She managed to get to London, her home base, before those flights were cut off, too. After a week of increasingly bad news about COVID-19 in Italy, she found a way to join her family in Florence. Fortunately, everyone there is OK for now, she said.
“It is a very challenging time,” she said.
In isolation, she said, she finds herself surrounded by silence.
“For us musicians, it is so unusual, because I’m always surrounded by sound,” she said. “I’m in the sound, in the orchestra, with the people. Here everything is so quiet. You open the window, and instead of cars, it’s just chirp, chirp, chirp. It’s birds. That’s it.
“I’m thinking this is the time for us to really start listening — listening to ourselves, listening to what is around us, listening to what is important, listening to priorities. When we are finally back to our music, I’m sure we will approach sound in a different way.”
