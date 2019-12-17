Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill will be coming to Richmond in March to play the Dominion Energy Center.

The concert is part of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour,” which Hill launched last year.

Hill will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.

You also can buy tickets by phone at (800) 514-3849 and online at www.dominionenergycenter.com and www.etix.com.

