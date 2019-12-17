Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE ACROSS THE REGION... AREAS OF FOG CONTINUE NORTH OF A WARM FRONT ACROSS MOST OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND PORTIONS OF THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE THIS AFTERNOON. VISIBILITIES HAVE LOWERED TO LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE IN MANY SPOTS. THE FOG MAY LINGER FOR SEVERAL MORE HOURS UNTIL A COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA LATER TODAY. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.