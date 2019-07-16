If you’ve ever wished you could take home the sounds of the Richmond Folk Festival, now’s your chance.
Coming this fall from Spacebomb Records: "All Together Now," a compilation album from Richmond Folk Festival performances.
The new album will be released on Oct. 11, the first day of the Richmond Folk Festival, in honor of the festival’s 15th anniversary.
The first track, featuring gyspy jazz from Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stelter, can be listened to now on YouTube. Reinhardt is the great-nephew of legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt, and the performance was captured at last year's festival.
“All Together Now” will be available via digital download, CD and standard black vinyl, as well as an orange-and-green "tie-dye" collector’s edition on vinyl. It will cost $11.98 on CD and $19.98 on vinyl.
More than 1,300 hours of archived recordings were whittled down to 16 songs for the album.
"There are lots of goosebump moments on this compilation," said Stephen Lecky, festival director.
He mentioned Maggie Ingram & the Ingramettes' crowd-pleasing performance of "Family Prayer" and Dale Watson and His Lonestars' version of "Real Country Song/A Nashville Rash" as just a few of the many standouts on the album.
That song, he said, "has me singing along every time I listen."
Noticeably absent from the compilation, because of to publishing rights, are Mavis Staples, who performed last year to much acclaim; Rosanne Cash, who performed in 2012; and DJ Grandmaster Flash, who was a fan favorite at the dance tent in 2015.
"We have found it easier to get permission from some of our other amazing artists to use their music on this record," Lecky said.
"This record has a little something for everyone," he added. "It is a great showcase of the festival, and we couldn’t be more proud of it."
