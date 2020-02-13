The Steve Miller Band is headed to Innsbrook After Hours this summer on their Americana tour and will perform Aug. 12.
The Steve Miller Band will perform with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and special guest Gary Mule Deer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for $26.
Known for '70s hits like "Fly Like An Eagle," "Abracadabra," and "Jungle Love," Miller released his second volume box set of collected vinyl last year as well as his "Welcome to the Vault" box set. In the past 12 months, he performed live in over 50 cities and played “Fly Like an Eagle” with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Marty Stuart is a Grammy-winning country music singer.
“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” said Miller. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best."
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14th at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for $26.
Tickets for Billy Currington on Friday, May 29 will also be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Gates are set to open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen.
