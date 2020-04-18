If you’ve seen The Legendary Ingramettes perform, you know.
If you haven’t, well, here’s Jon Lohman to describe the experience:
“Electrifying,” he said of the internationally acclaimed Richmond gospel group.
Also “excitement,” “intensity” and “joy.”
Lohman should know. He’s the Virginia State Folklorist and director of the Virginia Folklife Program, and he says he’s probably seen the Ingramettes “as much or more than almost any other group over the past five or six years — and it is never for a second not completely engaging.
“They share so much of themselves on stage and are so much in the moment, you just feel like you’re always seeing and hearing something that has never happened before and won’t again,” he said.
Lohman accompanied the Ingramettes last May on a tour of Bulgaria and Serbia, and he was amazed at the reception. People would stay long after the show for the opportunity to hug members of the group, tears streaming down their faces as they embraced them.
“Obviously gospel is religious music … but it really goes beyond that,” he said. “It’s about connection. It’s about these folks sharing themselves and their lives. They connect with people in a way that I’ve never seen another group do.”
Lohman also produced their new album, “Take a Look in the Book,” which is their first since the 2015 death of founder and matriarch Maggie Ingram, Richmond’s “Gospel Queen” for more than five decades. This was to be a momentous milestone for the group, clear evidence that it is carrying on Ingram’s legacy as its music continues to evolve. “Legendary” was added to the group’s name after her passing.
The album arrived just in time for the pandemic. All of the launch events for the album were canceled or postponed, such as a gig at Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena in which the group was to serve as opening act for a cappella group Take 6 (which would have been a tough spot for Take 6, Lohman said with a laugh, because “you don’t follow The Ingramettes”).
A performance at the Brooklyn Folk Festival? Out. A State Department-sponsored trip to perform in Nicaragua? Gone.
And yet, the music remains. It hasn’t been canceled. Considering all that is going on right now , the album’s timing is not so bad?
“It’s music you can’t help but feel good listening, to,” Lohman said. “In some ways, maybe it’s a good thing for it to come out now. It might lift some people up.”
Almeta Ingram-Miller, Ingram’s oldest daughter and now the leader of the group, was on the phone, and I wanted to know if she ever considered not continuing the Ingramettes after her mother died.
“I considered it every day,” she said.
Her mother’s passing was the “end of an era,” said Ingram-Miller, 68, a Baptist minister. “This is how the world goes. Everything changes. There is a time, and maybe this has run its course because there’s only one Maggie Ingram.
“My mom, to me, was larger than life. I had 60-plus years of learning and being at her side. I could have gone to heaven happy being a backup singer for Maggie Ingram.”
But as her health failed, Ingram told her daughter, “I want the ministry to go on,” Almeta said.
And so it has. The group never stopped performing even as Alzheimer’s disease took Ingram away from a leading role on stage in her later years. Despite that, Ingram-Miller says, she “was always able to sing; through Alzheimer’s, she never lost the music.” And now, after Ingram’s death, you might say Ingram-Miller stepped into her mother’s shoes and kept right on going.
However, Ingram-Miller wouldn’t say that.
“It’s hard for me to fill her shoes because her feet are still in them,” Ingram-Miller said with a laugh, pointing out she’s merely following her mother’s tried-and-true example in everything she does. “Best I can do is put my shoes next to hers. I’m not going to try to fill her shoes.”
Much of what made — and makes — the Ingramettes and their powerful music is Maggie Ingram’s story. Part of Ingram-Miller’s mission is to “keep her story alive,” she said.
That story, distilled to its essence, is this:
Ingram started out as a child pulled out of the third grade to work in the Georgia cotton fields with her family. A lifetime later, she wound up performing at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — picking up an honorary doctorate of music along the way.
Ingram was born the fifth of seven children of a sharecropping family on a plantation in Georgia’s Coffee County. At a young age, she taught herself to play the piano, and began playing and singing for the small Pentecostal church her family attended.
At 16, she married a fellow sharecropper and moved to Miami, where her husband became an associate pastor of a church. The couple had five children, and Ingram helped in her husband’s ministry by singing and playing the piano, and, to help make ends meet, she worked in people’s homes as a maid. However, there were many challenges and little harmony at home, and her husband eventually abandoned Ingram and their children.
Ingram prayed for a way to keep her family together, and the answer she heard was music, so she taught her children to sing in harmony, and she formed Maggie Ingram and the Ingramettes. “Mama played the piano,” Ingram-Miller said, “and we sang.”
A son with rheumatic heart disease needed a cooler climate, so she moved northward, landing in Richmond on Christmas Eve 1961. With five children, no job and little money, she found shelter in a home provided by a church. She took a job as a housekeeper for civil rights attorney Oliver W. Hill Sr., who helped her get a job with the Richmond Department of Social Services. She worked there until she started her own day care business.
Maggie Ingram and the Ingramettes debuted in Richmond at Hood Temple A.M.E. Zion Church and soon after were asked to open for a gospel concert at The Mosque, now Altria Theater. The group gained fans in a hurry and was invited to sing with established acts up and down the East Coast and even secured a recording contract. In 1966, James Brown, known as the “Godfather of Soul,” came calling, wanting the group to sing backup on a secular Christmas single he was making. Ingram declined, saying she had dedicated her talents to God.
She also became known for her outreach: driving a red van around town, delivering free food to the needy, launching a prison ministry, playing a key role in the development of “Family Day” programs at Virginia correctional centers and providing transportation to family members who could not afford travel expenses. She also opened her home as a halfway house for recently released female prisoners.
Ingram-Miller said people often comment about her mother’s “social justice conscience.”
“She didn’t start out to do that,” she said. “She just tried to do what was right.
“While you can’t do everything, everybody can do something. We are all connected, and this pandemic has shown us in a way that we’ve never seen before. We ought to take away from this a heightened sense of how humanity is connected and how we’ve got to look out for each other.
“This has been what her music was all about.”
The current configuration of the group is primarily a trio: Ingram-Miller, Cheryl Maroney Yancey, who is Maggie Ingram’s granddaughter, and Carrie Jackson, Ingram’s daughter-in-law. They were joined on the album by Ramona Raines and they often perform with Valarie Stewart, who was recovering from an illness and was not on the recording. The band includes Stuart Hamlin on keyboards, Randall Cort on drums and Calvin “Kool Aid” Curry on bass. Richmond guitarist Jared Pool performed as a special guest on the album.
The new album showcases the group in all of its usual glory — listening to this, it’s easy to see how they are said to “rock the house” in live performances — but also their musical evolution, which began under Ingram. That growth has deepened as the group has become regulars at venues such as folk festivals and have been exposed to — and come to appreciate — other styles of music.
There is the expected gospel fare, but also songs such as “Rock of Ages,” which starts with the hymn itself but then veers into an inspired version of “I’ve Just Seen the Rock of Ages,” a bluegrass tune popularized by artists such as Ralph Stanley and Flatt and Scruggs and backed on the album by Pool on guitar.
“I’ve Endured” is a song Ingram-Miller heard Whitetop Mountain Band, from Southwest Virginia, perform at a festival, and when she listened to the lyrics — written by Ola Belle Reed, an American folk singer and banjo player born in the mountains of North Carolina — she heard her mother in the words.
“When I heard the Whitetop Mountain Band, I’m like, man, I’ve got to sing that song!” said Ingram-Miller. “I can’t thump the bass like that, but that is so my story and my mom’s story. All I’m going to do is sing it the way I can sing it.”
As for the influence of folk festivals, such as the Richmond Folk Festival where the Ingramettes have become the traditional closing act on the Virginia Folklife Stage, “That’s what happens when you come together,” Ingram-Miller said. “There’s also been some evolution because our audience has evolved. We’re not singing to the same people we started singing to 60 years ago.”
She added with a laugh, “As a matter of fact, most of the audiences we have are not people who look like us.”
For “Take a Look in the Book,” the Ingramettes went into the studio, and three days later an album emerged. The fast turnaround was by design, Lohman said.
“I remember going to the [Jazz & Heritage Festival] in New Orleans, one of the first places I was exposed to gospel, and a band would have a CD, and I would buy it,” Lohman said. “I’d take it home and always be crushingly disappointed because the group would go into the studio and [the album] just becomes overly processed and produced and kind of sanitized. The group comes in and it becomes about not making mistakes.
“My whole thing was, what I wanted in [‘Take a Look in the Book’], I want to feel that power and energy that comes from the live setting, that you get when you see them. That was my main goal with the recording. That immediacy, the spontaneity. It wasn’t like we were multi-tracking and isolation booths and any of that stuff. What’s on the record was done in two-and-a-half days, and it was basically everything you hear is first take, done live in the studio.”
Lohman added, “You can’t do that with everybody, but you can do that with them.”
Ingram-Miller said she is “very proud” of the new album, and hopes the music might “cause people to be a little more hopeful” in these challenging times.
“We hope we’ve not only honored our mother, but are being a blessing to the people,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.