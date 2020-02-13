Calling all "The Masked Singer" fans, the live tour version of the Fox reality singing show is headed to Richmond's Dominion Energy Center on June 18.
According to the press release, "Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages."
Tickets range from $59.50 to $119.50 and are on sale now at LiveNation.com. Tickets can also be purchased online at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in disguise until they are unmasked at the end of the night, according to the release.
According to organizers, "The Masked Singer" debuted to 26.7 million viewers over three nights, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years.
For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.
