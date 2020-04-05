For spring break this year, Sheri Rice and her family were planning to head from their home in Mechanicsville to Clearwater Beach, Fla., like they do every year.
But with the threat of the coronavirus and a stay-at-home order issued for the state, they won’t be hitting the road anytime soon.
“We have a house down there,” Rice said. “It’s my daughter’s senior year, so she’s a bit disappointed, but she understands the seriousness of the virus and is happy to stay home.”
Spring break starts this Monday through Good Friday for most students and teachers in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico public schools.
Just few weeks ago, many Richmonders were making tentative spring break plans to head to the Outer Banks or even abroad. As the coronavirus slowly spread into Virginia, many were questioning those travel plans.
On Wednesday, any travel plans came to a halt when Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“You should stay home to the greatest extent possible,” Northam said. For the crowds that flocked to Virginia’s beaches last weekend, he said, “You are being very, very selfish, because you’re putting all of us, especially our health care providers, at risk. And so until today, this has been a suggestion to Virginia. Today, it’s an order.”
Northam’s order limits access to Virginia’s beaches except for exercise and fishing. Violators of this part of the order will be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney followed up Northam’s order by announcing the closure of all city playgrounds and sports facilities such as basketball, tennis and pickleball courts. The surfaces of playgrounds are not being sanitized, and sports activities do not allow for the appropriate social distancing. Sunbathing, swimming and gathering in groups in the James River Park System are also now prohibited.
Parks and trails in the city, counties and state will remain open for exercise.
As of this writing, Virginia has over 2,000 coronavirus cases with the addition of 306 new cases in a day.
“Public health and safety is the number one priority right now,” wrote Caroline Logan, director of communications for Virginia Tourism, in an email. “As such, we are not encouraging anyone to travel unless absolutely necessary.”
Last Sunday, the town of Chincoteague on the Eastern Shore ordered all visitor accommodations to close through April 27 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That includes all hotels, motels, cottages, bed-and-breakfasts, Airbnb rentals and campgrounds.
Colonial Williamsburg will be closed until April 30, as will such hotels as the Williamsburg Inn, the Griffin Hotel and the Woodlands Hotel & Suites. Great Wolf Lodge, the indoor water park and hotel in Williamsburg, is closed through May 19 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Likewise across the state, Virginia State Parks are open for everyday use, but overnight facilities and restrooms are closed through June 10, including all cabins, campgrounds and yurts.
Busch Gardens in Williamsburg and Kings Dominion in Doswell are temporarily closed.
“This is putting a devastating strain on the tourism and hospitality industries, but it is a critical necessity in order to slow the spread of the virus,” Logan said.
The coronavirus is expected to cause 5.9 million travel-related job losses before May, according to projections from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.
In Richmond, Maymont’s 100-acre public park plans to remain open during spring break along with new signage throughout the grounds that include the CDC recommendations for social distancing, handwashing and not touching one’s face.
Maymont staff will be monitoring crowds throughout the park. If too many people are gathered in one area, they will be reminded of the social distancing guidelines and asked to disperse, according to a spokesperson for the park. Areas that can get congested or confined like Raptor Valley and the Elk overlook have been closed to pedestrian traffic. Public points that were frequently touched like the bronze sculptures and the Farm play space also are blocked off.
For spring break, Chesterfield resident Danielle Lewis was planning to take her family to Washington, D.C., for the National Cherry Blossom Festival, followed by a few days in Virginia Beach.
Now, they’re planning to stay home and “spend fun time indoors with each other,” she said.
Sonya Owen from Henrico said she and her family enjoy visiting the Spring Petting Farm at Short Pump Town Center every year at spring break. This year, under the stay-at-home order, she said her family will be watching zoo cams and going for walks instead.
“The best thing all Virginians can do right now is to just stay home,” Logan said.
