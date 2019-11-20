Two outdoor ice skating rinks won't be returning to the Richmond area this year.
RVA on Ice, the outdoor skating rink that was installed at the revamped 17th Street Market in Shockoe Bottom last year, won't be returning this year.
The ice rink was an Enrichmond event, which no longer organizes events for the 17th Street Market. An earlier incarnation of RVA on Ice was also held at Sixth and East Broad streets behind the Dominion Energy Center in previous years. That space is now used as a parking lot.
The outdoor ice rink is expected to return next year in another city neighborhood.
The Rink at West Broad Village in Short Pump also will not be returning this year. It was located at 2301 Old Brick Road across from Aloft Richmond West Hotel. A representative of West Broad Village confirmed the rink wouldn't be back this year, but declined to elaborate.
Both rinks were produced by Rink Management Services Corporation.
If you're looking for an outdoor ice rink, Stony Point Fashion Park's outdoor rink is happening this year and is already open for the season. Ice skating costs a fee; it's a small rink and a good fit for kids and beginners. The mall is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. More information at https://www.shopstonypoint.com.
A large outdoor ice skating rink will also be returning to Kings Dominion's Winterfest, which opens for the season this Saturday in Doswell. The rink, dubbed Snow Flake Lake, is located in front of the Eiffel Tower, and costs an extra fee in addition to Winterfest admission. More information at https://www.kingsdominion.com/play/winterfest.
