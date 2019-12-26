96 of the year's best images from the Times-Dispatch

Compilation of photos showing the lunar eclipse and the Super Blood Wolf Moon of 2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
As the sun rises across the Richmond skyline, another day in the commonwealth begins. With it, for many, comes the chaos of daily life: traffic, school, work, sports, celebrations and sadness. It is the serendipity of discovering something new and the comfort of knowing people and a place intimately. Or, as a friend once described it: “the point of infinite possibilities.”
As photographers for the Richmond Times Dispatch, we have the simple task of documenting the history of the city and region, a place we all call home. Regardless of the changes that go on in politics, business, education or our personal lives, our job is to bring the community together through shared experiences that inspire, create and nurture the best in our society. At times, that’s a tall order.
Taking photos is the easy part. Taking photos that truly matter and make a difference is the challenge for each photographer. The range of subjects we covered this year is as diverse as Richmond’s population. It’s not always easy photographing the governor’s annual tax tribute for the 20th time or showing up at a vigil for the latest shooting victim. But what each subject demands is to be portrayed with dignity and humanity, and we pray we are successful more days than not.
Cameras are our tools, but photography is a gift. We hope you enjoy a selection of our best photos from this year, along with quotes from some noted photographers who inspire us to keep shooting.
20191109_SPO_ATENFH_01
Richmond's goalkeeper Frankie-Lynne Conklin makes as save as Umass forward Lucy Cooper (6) pushed towards the goal in the first half of the Atlantic 10 field hockey semifinal at University of Richmond's Crenshaw Field Fri. Nov. 8, 2019. Richmond won 3-1.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190531_SPO_LEXIEDWARDS_BB01
Lexi Edwards, a senior at Monacan High School, practices her gymnastics inside the Virginia International Gymnastics School in Midlothian, VA Thursday, May 30, 2019. Lexi is the Comeback Athlete of the Year and came back after knee surgery in June of 2018. She is committed to a scholarship at Ohio State.
BOB BROWN
20191020_SPO_GOLF_JM05
Billy Andrade flips his wedge after nearly holing out from the bunker during second round play in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190723_SPO_SQUI_04
Richmond Flying Squirrels' Johneshwy Fargas pulls his bunt attempt back to avoid an inside pitch during the first inning against Bowie Baysox at The Diamond Mon. July 22, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190928_SPO_HERMITAGE_DH08
Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite (6) is brought down head first by Hermitage defender (21) Sirjohn Sims as Hermitage hosts Deep Run High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190830_SPO_DEEPRUN_DH06
Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite (6) partially loses his helmet colliding with Lee-Davis defender Coleton Payne (4) as Deep Run hosts Lee-Davis in the season opener for both teams on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190623_SPO_HORSE_JM01
The Bryan Trophy winner Addison Reed takes Dreamland through the course at Deep Run Hunt Club in Goochland on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190519_SPO_TRAILBLAZER_DH01
Naomi Ryan, who pitches left-handed, is an 11 year-old Glen Allen baseball player. In April, she attended a baseball camp exclusively for young girls, held at MLB's Compton Youth Academy in California. Her older brother, Gregory Ryan Jr., plays baseball in college at Pitt.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190523_SPO_TJBASE_BB01
Thomas Jefferson High School baseball coach Harold Henry, right, pitches for batiing practice on the baseball field at the Richmond, VA school Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The hole in the fence behind home plate is an indication of the underfunded resources available to the program for items such as routine maintenance.
BOB BROWN
20190523_SPO_SQUI_11
Richmond Flying Squirrels' manager Willie Harris makes a pitching change against Reading at The Diamond in Richmond VA Wed. May 22, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20191027_SPO_WOODY_AWE10
Callum Vinson marches with bagpipers during the Celtic Fest and Highland Games Opening Ceremonies & Massed Bands at the Richmond Raceway Complex Saturday, October 26, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190405_SPO_DERBY_JW07
Scenes from the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, Saturday, 4/4/2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190405_SPO_DERBY_JW20
Scenes from the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, KY, Saturday, 4/4/2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190427_MET_WEAT_BB06
Two young women covered themselves with plastic bags while walking on E. Franklin St. in Richmond, VA as heavy rains passed through the metro area Friday, April 26, 2019.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190826_MET_FAIR_03
Fairgoers cheer on the pigs from Show Me Swine Pig Races at the Chesterfield County Fair Sun. Aug. 25, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190826_MET_FAIR_02
Chris Johnson carries the winnings from fair games as he and his children Charlotte, 4 yrs. old (following at left) and Reid 6 yrs. old (not pictured) spent time at the Chesterfield County Fair Sun. Aug. 25, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190511_MET_WILD_BB01
Adriana DeRosa leaps in front of her VCU Photography Thesis titled "Submissive Girls Only" that was part of the exhibit called Photo Velvet by the VCU 2019 Photography students in Richmond, VA on display Friday, May 10, 2019. Each member of the class presented their work at 3015 Cutshaw Avenue.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190426_MET_RPS_JM11
2019 National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson applauds his students as he was celebrated at the Virgie Binford Education Center on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Robinson teaches history at the school which is inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.
JOE MAHONEY
20191029_MET_HANOVER_JM10
Richmond residents along Hanover Ave. in the city's Fan District have always taken decorating for Halloween seriously and 2019 is no different. Here's a few of the more creative and quirky home decorations along the avenue.
JOE MAHONEY
20190421_CULT_GARDENWEEK_JM30
During Historic Garden Week, visitors are welcome to view the hilltop garden and Georgian-style home of Sarah Van Der Hyde and her husband, John, in Manakin-Sabot.
JOE MAHONEY
Eve Arnold - compassionate
Charles Grose
Charles Grose, a chronic pain patient, sits next to his medical paperworks with his wife Debbie, at his home in Chesapeake on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He is being tapered off of his opioid prescriptions due to guidelines by the state and CDC to limit overprescribing. Groce has been calling pain doctors all over the region to find another doctor to take him as a patient.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20191006_SPO_WMFB_AWE20
(L-R) W&M's Albert Funderburke, Jr., and Cal Kee bow their heads in the end zone along with their teammates as Villanova walked onto the field Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190915_MET_MENT_BB01
Angel Fuller, 36, pauses for a moment as she sits on the patio of the home she is living in while caring for an elderly couple in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Angel is anorexic and has a long psychiatric and substance abuse history and has been in and out of many care facilities.
BOB BROWN
20190323_MET_SALUTE_BB01
World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor J. S. "Casey" Bland, 99, right, receives an "Honor Salute" for his service from SFC Jacinta Moore, left, and SFC Cheruan Newsome, center, during a bedside ceremony at Henrico Health Rehab in Highland Springs, VA Friday, March 22, 2019. Bland also received a certificate of appreciation and a special pin honoring his service to the country.
BOB BROWN
20190701_MET_VIGIL_AWE02
Shakim Woodberry hugs his son Dominique Woodberry as he talks about his sister Shanice Woodberry during a vigil at the 17th Street Market Sunday, June 30, 2019. Shanice was fatally struck by a vehicle near the market in Shockoe Bottom last week. Dominique's mother Robin Lewis is on left.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190531_MET_CRASH_AWE06
A rose is passed to a family member of those in Tuesday's van crash. Spring Hill Baptist Church organized the vigil, held at Nottoway Middle School Thursday, May 30, 2019, to mourn the loss of the four people killed.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
2019XXXX_MET_CHARLES_AWE43
Catherine Tyler gives Anthony Bailey Jr., 4, his portion of lunch as Jayon McGirt, 10, on left, and Gia McGirt, 6, and Zakiya Jackson, 10, wait their turn Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Tyler is taking care of her six grandchildren during the week in the summer.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190818_CAMILLE_BB32
Bill Harris, 86, talks about the devastation caused by Hurricane Camille when it stalled over Nelson County in 1969 as he sits inside the home of Pauline Spencer in Faber, VA Friday, June 7, 2019. Harris, who was a deputy sheriff at the time, barely had time to get his wife and child out of the house in the rising water of that night.
BOB BROWN
20190909_MET_RUN_JM02
Alexander Marr of Richmond carries the flag as runners cross the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge from Brown's Island during the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2019. The annual race is held to remember the nearly 3000 lives lost on 9/11 as well as honor veterans, active military and first-responders.
JOE MAHONEY
20191111_MET_VETS_DORCHAK_BB02
Maj. Dan Dorchak, 95, a bombadier on a B24 Liberator (scale model in foreground) in WWII, pauses in the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
BOB BROWN
Frank - Humanity of the moment
20190605_MET_NORTHAM_BB01
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, center, pauses while making remarks as he held a press conference dealing with gun violence while Lt, Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, and Attorney General Mark Herring, right, look on inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, VA Tuesday, June 4, 2019. The governor issued an executive order calling for a special session of the legislature later this month to deal with the situation.
BOB BROWN
20190116_MET_XGR_BB015
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, was wearing a sidearm when she presented SJR 275, her resolution reaffirming equal protection under the law, to the Senate Privileges and Elections committee at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. The measure was passed by the committee on a vote of 8-6.
BOB BROWN
20190203_MET_GOV_JM08
Jewel Gatling of Richmond, a supporter of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax urges Gov. Ralph Northam to resign and install Fairfax during a protest outside the Executive Mansion on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20191009_MET_GRTC_DH08
Richmond police investigate at the site of a fatal Pulse bus crash involving a pedestrian on W. Broad St. in Richmond on Oct. 8, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190121_MET_MLK_JM01
The Hon. Roger L. Gregory, chief judge of the 4th Circuit, reads excerpts from the 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech during celebration of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the St. James Episcopal Church in Richmond on Sunday, January 20, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190224_MET_XGR_BB13
A group of protesters calling for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam gathered at the front steps of the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. After a rally, they marched past the Executive Mansion.
BOB BROWN
20190221_MET_XGR_BB08
Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, left, chairman of the House Privileges and Elections committee, walks past an ERA supporter inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The ERA legislation was killed in a subcommittee of Cole's committee.
BOB BROWN
20190205_MET_XGR_BB14
Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, center, answers questions from the media inside rotunda at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
BOB BROWN
20190710_MET_GUNS_BB05
A poster featuring a photo from Gov.Ralph Northam's college yearbook sits in the foreground as citizens in a block-long line wait to enter the Pocahontas Building at Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The Virginia General Assembly is in special session to deal with gun violence.
BOB BROWN
20190426_MET_ACWM_JM03
Using both front and rear projection on a screen provides a striking view during a preview tour of the new American Civil War at Historic Tredegar on Friday, April 19, 2019. The museum is a merger of the Museum of the Confederacy and Historic Tredegar and will open to the public on May 4.
JOE MAHONEY
20191103_MET_PENCE_05
Vice President Mike Pence after speaking about the USMCA as part of an America First Policies series at Patriot Industries in Louisa, VA Sat. Nov. 2, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190731_MET_400TH_BB01
Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah, D-Fairfax, holds up a protest sign during an address to the 400th Anniversary Joint Commemorative Session of the Virginia General Assembly by Donald Trump, background, at Jamestown Settlement in James City County, VA Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was escorted out of the gathering by Capitol Police.
BOB BROWN
20190214_MET_XGR_BB20
House Speaker Kirk Cox sat at his desk during a recess of the floor session of the House of Delegates chamber inside the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
BOB BROWN
20191006_MET_HISPANIC_JM_02
Iris Herrle, 2, delights in the sound of maracas she shares with her aunt, Ashley Sanchez during a community celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and honoring LGBTQ Latinix held at Diversity Richmond on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
Class 5 VHSL state semifinal games
Albemarle's Savannah Alexander, left, and Douglas Freeman's Sam Fee slide near a ball during the second half of Class 5 VHSL state semifinal game at Glen Allen High School in Henrico on Friday, June 7, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
First African Landing
Members of the wazee, or elders (center), and others performed African dances at Fort Monroe on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at a commemoration of the arrival of the first Africans to English North America 400 years ago.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
First African Landing
From left, Camille Staten, almost 8, Christiana Staten, 10, and Morgan Williams, 11, of Atumpan Edutainment, practiced their dance moves during 1619-2019 Commemoration of the First African Landing at Fort Monroe on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20190611_MET_FLAGS_03
As part of a week long celebration of Flag Day, the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond honors the nearly 12,000 Virginians who made the ultimate sacrifice since World War II with the inaugural Hill of Heroes display, featuring 12,000 American flags on the hillside next to the Shrine of Memory.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20180831_MET_DIST_BB01
House Majority Leader C. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, left, and Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr., R-James City, right, confer on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates during a special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam to deal with redistricting at the State Capitol in Richmond, VA Thursday, August 30, 2018.
BOB BROWN
201908XX_SPO_HURLING_AWE24
Richmond's Andrea Teter, right, tries to block COVA's Mandi Wolkowich on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Quioccasin Middle Schoool. The camogie hurling teams are preparing for the 2019 USGAA Finals in Leesburg Aug. 23 through Aug. 25.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190224_MET_CHUCK_JM14
Former Richmond City Councilman Henry " Chuck" Richardson at his home near Byrd Park on June 6, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190119_SPO_GODWINGIRLS_01
L-R, Glen Allen's Katie Dodge (10), Godwin's Charlotte Clyde (21) and Glen Allen's Erin Pulliam (55) battle for the ball at Glen Allen Fri. Jan. 18, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190414_SPO_MONUMENT10K_20
Finish line of the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k Sat. April 13, 2019.
Mark Gormus/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190605_MET_EID_JW06
At the Islamic Center of Richmond, a new mosque on Hurgary Road in Henrico County, people gathered Friday evening, 5/31/2019 for the nightly iftar, a nightly communal dinner and prayer service that occurs during Ramadan. Many Muslim worshipers have recently started going to a new Mosque that opened in early May, at the start of Ramadan. A young boys walks behind the men during prayer.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190919_SPO_PWBACHAMP_12
Shannon O'Keefe during the 2019 Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour Championship in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County, VA Wed. Sept. 18, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190922_SPO_NASCAR_JW01
Richmond Raceway, Saturday 9/21/2019, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400. Kambyn Sharp, 9, played in the cooling mist as temperatures approached 90-degrees.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
SOCCER GOAL
Collegiate goalkeeper Peyton Garst (18) can't get to the ball that ended up as a St. Christophers goal during the 2nd half at Collegiate in Goochland, VA Tues. Sept. 17, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20191112_MET_VDAY_AWE08
WWII veteran Graham Nelms talks with people after the Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day ceremony Monday, November 11, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
State Fair_JW03
Violin maker John Larrimore inside his workshop.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Stieglitz - More real than reality
20190821_SPO_HSFB_JM07
Springers workout drills on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190327_MET_WILD_JW01
Lunchtime walkers enjoyed a clear sky, sunshine and spring blossoms as they traversed Brown's Island, downtown 3/26/2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
LUNAR ECLIPSE
A "super blood moon" is shown on Jan. 21, 2019. A total lunar eclipse was visible across much of the world
DEAN HOFFMEYER
20190810_MET_DEAD_AWE01
Plane parts and crashed cars were set up in Downtown Hopewell where "The Walking Dead" spinoff will be filmed Friday, August 9, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
ZION WILLIAMSON
Members of the media jockey for position around phenom Zion Williamson (far left) in the Duke locker room at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
State Fair of Virginia
Fairgoers enjoy rides at State of Fair of Virginia at the Meadow Event Park in Caroline County on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20190222_XGR_COLLEGE_JW05
Dwight C. Jones, former Richmond mayor and senior pastor of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, delivered the keynote address, during a commemoration service of the Richmond 34 at the Allix B. James Chapel on the VUU campus, Thursday, 2/21/2019.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190408_SPO_SQUI_05
Steve Ruckman lines the field as Project Yoga Richmond has a yoga class in the outfield at The Diamond before the Richmond Flying Squirrels game against Hartford Yard Goats in Richmond VA Sun. April 7, 2019.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190428_SITM
Lights from the stage are reflected in the glasses of a visitor to Something in the Water.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190428_SITM
Outside of the music venue visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The Ballroom Club
Student dancers, from left, Nathan Boguslavsky, Sarah Townsend, Emmett Hallstrom, Ariana Hubik, Natalie Funk and Davis Hollister perform during a dress rehearsal for their upcoming competition at The Ballroom Club in Henrico on Friday, September 6, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20191001_MET_WILD_BB01
A Canada goose comes in for a landing on Fountain Lake inside Byrd Park in Richmond, VA Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 as two others watch.
BOB BROWN
20191013_MET_FOLK_DH18
Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Siskind - feeling, touching, loving
20190912_MET_PATRIOT_JM02
MM1 Jonathan Adams bows his head in prayer next to the bell of the USS Virginia during the Commonwealth's Patriot Day Ceremony held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Virginia War Memorial to mark the 18 years since the 9/11 attacks. The bell tolled 3 times, once each for each of the attack sites.
JOE MAHONEY
20190618_MET_GUNS_BB01
CeQuanna Moses, 9, left, and her father RaQuan Moses, right, were among the group that attended a roundtable discussion on gun violence prevention at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond, VA Monday, June 17, 2019. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-VA, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran led the discussion.
BOB BROWN
20190407_CULT_LIGHT_JAM02
Six-week-old Oshanae Hicks gets some TLC from mom Kristy Parker during a meeting of moms at RVA Light Cafe on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
JOE MAHONEY
20190529_SPO_HSSPORTS__JM01
Godwin's Bo Richmond on third after a base clearing misplayed ball during semi final regional play at Mills Godwin on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Godwin's 4 run first inning
JOE MAHONEY
20190223_MET_XGR_BB01
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, right, welcomed the Rev. Leroy M. Bray, Jr., left, and his wife, Cynthia, center to the Executive Mansion in Richmond, VA Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, who stages a sit-in at Thalhimer's lunch counter in 1960.
BOB BROWN
20190409_SPO_UVABB_DH
Olivia Broadnax, a UVA student from McLean, VA during pregame of the NCAA tournament championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Monday, April 8, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190409_SPO_UVABB_DH
Kyle Guy, Braxton Key (left) and De'Andre Hunter celebrate after winning the NCAA tournament championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Monday, April 8, 2019.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
20190410_MET_CHAMPS_AWE01
Marco Anthony shakes hands as the UVA basketball team is welcomed home to Charlottesville Tuesday, April 9, 2019, after winning the NCAA Championship.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Matthew Martinez
Matthew Martinez, 9, who is diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, and members of Richmond Police SWAT team, wait for Matthew’s swearing-in ceremony to be a member of the team at Richmond Police Department Training Academy on Sunday morning. RPD & Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia are working together to grant Matthew's wish to be a member of the SWAT team for a day.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20190614_SPO_HSSPORTSGA_AWE10
Godwin's Emma Fredenburg, jumping in the air, and Sydney Blackwell, left, celebrate Lauren Murphy's run in the 6th inning as the Eagles play Mountain View in the Class 5 state semi-finals at RF&P Park Thursday, June 13, 2019.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
Jacob Alley
After successfully being a coach for the first quarter of the last home game, Jacob Alley, is congratulated by players and other coaches during a game against Hanover High School at the school in Henrico on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Alley, who has autism and who has been a team manager for all of his high school years, coached the first quarter of the last basketball game as a part of senior night.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20191106_MET_LEGI_BB10
Crowds react to victory at the Democratic election night watch party inside the Hilton Richmond Downtown in Richmond, VA Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
BOB BROWN
Flying Squirrels game against the Altoona Curve
Bill Golden of Henrico celebrates while he is picked as 4-million fan of Richmond Flying Squirrels at The Diamond on June 24, 2019.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20190820_SPO_URFB_AWE01
(L-R) University of Richmond football players Seyoum Settepani and Roland Williams play Spiderman Homecoming at Dave and Buster's on Monday, August 19, 2019. The team held a non-football bonding session near the end of preseason camp.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND
20190918_MET_HANO_BB01
Newly naturalized citizen Seham Alradia, 26, right, from Yemen, smiles and waves an American flag while standing with "Governor Patrick Henry" and his wife, "Dorothea Dandridge Henry" after a naturalization ceremony at Scotchtown, original home of Patrick Henry in Hanover County, VA Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Governor Henry's and Mrs. Henry's "future names" are Beau Robbins and Lynn Price.
BOB BROWN
20190705_MET_CEREMONY_JW08
Ninety-one candidates from 41 countries were sworn in as new citizens during a naturalization ceremony on the front terrace at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture Thursday, July 4, 2019. The ceremony was held in partnership with the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and officiated by the Honorable Roger L. Gregory, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit." Kayla Linda Maria Lee came dressed for the occasion as she and other students came to learn about citizenship.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190705_MET_CEREMONY_JW11
Ninety-one candidates from 41 countries were sworn in as new citizens during a naturalization ceremony on the front terrace at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture Thursday, July 4, 2019. The ceremony was held in partnership with the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and officiated by the Honorable Roger L. Gregory, Chief Judge, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit." Bhawani Povnei helped his mother Nar Bhandari keep her hand up as she took the citizenship oath.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
20190529_MET_SHOOT_JW02
The RVA League for Safer Streets organized a prayer vigil for nine-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson, who was shot and killed at Carter Jones Park this weekend. Gwen Perry, center, prayed at the vigil.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Beach mass shooting Prayer Vigil
From left foreground, Solveig Barotti, Libby Poe, Ann Brady, all of Virginia Beach, pray with others during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace, Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1, after the mass shooting, which killed 12 people.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Virginia Beach mass shooting Prayer Vigil
Frank Janes, who lost his co-workers by Virginia Beach mass shooting, is comforted by his wife, Cathie Janes, during the prayer vigil at Strawbridge Marketplace, Virginia Beach, Va., Saturday, June 1.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Virginia Beach mass shooting Prayer Vigil
Kristen Pitt of Virginia Beach (center) was comforted by others during a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach on June 1 after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting the day before in a municipal building. At least four other people were wounded in the shooting.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
20190208_MET_SHARPTON_JW06
The Rev. Al Sharpton was the keynote speaker at the Reflections on Faith, Community and Racial Reconciliation in the Commonwealth ceremony hosted by Virginia Union University at the Allix B. James Chapel, Thursday, 2/7/2019. Other religious leaders from the Richmond community also had speaking roles at the event.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
