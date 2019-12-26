You are the owner of this article.
2019 IN PHOTOS

96 of the year's best images from the Times-Dispatch

Wolf Moon

Compilation of photos showing the lunar eclipse and the Super Blood Wolf Moon of 2019.

As the sun rises across the Richmond skyline, another day in the commonwealth begins. With it, for many, comes the chaos of daily life: traffic, school, work, sports, celebrations and sadness. It is the serendipity of discovering something new and the comfort of knowing people and a place intimately. Or, as a friend once described it: “the point of infinite possibilities.”

As photographers for the Richmond Times Dispatch, we have the simple task of documenting the history of the city and region, a place we all call home. Regardless of the changes that go on in politics, business, education or our personal lives, our job is to bring the community together through shared experiences that inspire, create and nurture the best in our society. At times, that’s a tall order.

Taking photos is the easy part. Taking photos that truly matter and make a difference is the challenge for each photographer. The range of subjects we covered this year is as diverse as Richmond’s population. It’s not always easy photographing the governor’s annual tax tribute for the 20th time or showing up at a vigil for the latest shooting victim. But what each subject demands is to be portrayed with dignity and humanity, and we pray we are successful more days than not.

Cameras are our tools, but photography is a gift. We hope you enjoy a selection of our best photos from this year, along with quotes from some noted photographers who inspire us to keep shooting.

