Brooks Vondersmith and Hattie Custer, 4 and 5, respectively, looked the part of young Hansel and Gretel as they noshed on giant pretzels before strolling down Belmont Street — hand in hand — behind Saint Benedict Catholic Church on Sunday afternoon. They joined the thousands of others who were soaking up both the hot sun and German culture at Oktoberfest, the three-day festival put on by the church to benefit Catholic schools.
Patrons hoisted steins filled with any of the nearly 50 varieties of beer on site while also juggling containers filled with German potato salad, apple strudels, bratwurst and sweet and sour red cabbage. German dancers entertained under the huge bierhalle tent and vendors lined the street, selling everything from jewelry to German-inspired baked goods.
In all, about 50,000 people were expected throughout the weekend — many of them with lifelong affiliations to the school and the church.
The Saint Benedict Catholic School celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Serving children in junior kindergarten through eighth grade, the parochial school's roots in Richmond started much earlier with the St. Mary School, which was run within a convent and by the late 1800s, enrolled more than 200 students. Today, festival proceeds largely help with tuition assistance and scholarships for the school, as well as Benedictine and St. Gertrude High School.
Festival volunteers Gina Alexander and Helen Lambert were St. Benedict students — and they counted off the siblings and children and grandchildren who followed.
They recalled a place that nurtured their souls as well as their minds, and joked about the stern nuns who taught the classes and the stress of report card day.
More than just a quality education, it's "the sense of community that the school brings," Lambert said. "I'm still in touch with some of my friends — we're lifelong friends."
Alexander echoed Lambert, saying that "there's nothing like the camaraderie [and] even if you haven't seen them in five years, 10 years, you just fall back in," because of those shared experiences.
She added: "Old friends are the best friends."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.