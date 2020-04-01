I live just down the street from my kids’ school. We can see the low-slung exterior peeking through the neighbors’ branches. And we time our commutes to skip bus traffic and backups built on the best intentions of friendly crossing guards.
In normal life, it’s beyond convenient. But these days, Greenfield Elementary taunts us. There it sits, a sprawling reminder that life is different. And that the new normal is threading the needle of conference calls and work deadlines with our best attempts at guiding our kids through a worksheet here and a YouTube video that hopefully won’t serve as a gateway to paganism there.
We’re all checking different boxes on imaginary stress and anxiety self- assessments these days. For some, it’s literally replacing a livelihood. For others, it’s the child care conundrum. And many of us are doing the juggling-on-a-high-wire circus act.
But people and companies are stepping up to help, sharing their talents and content, and engaging with our kiddos in a way that expands their thinking and spurs their creativity.
Here are some guilt-free options for consuming your kids’ attention and building their brains the next time you have an awkward conference call to attend.
Doodle away with Mo Willems: There are some children’s books that are tough reads — and unfortunately, these are the ones our kids often obsess over. (“Who Are You, Baby Kangaroo?” I’m looking squarely at you.) Mo Willems came along and flipped the script on the genre, employing simple illustrations and an economy of words to spin funny, whimsical yarns.
Not surprisingly, the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator honed his craft on “Sesame Street” before introducing Knuffle Bunny, Pigeon, Gerald and Piggie to bookshelves and story time.
Now a Kennedy Center Education Artist in Residence, Willems has been posting “Lunch Doodles” drawing lessons every weekday at 1 p.m. The lessons are all archived, and kids can share their creations with the world over social media by tagging them #MoLunchDoodles.
Get started at kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/ or search for #MoLunch Doodles on YouTube.com.
Walk the gangplank with The Story Pirates: Every kid loves a pirate. And mine will be talking like pirates long after this mess is over (Argh! The swear jar overfloweth with gold doubloons these days …).
The concept of “The Story Pirates” podcast is quite simple: Kids write stories, send them in, and the talented crew transforms them into catchy songs and sketch comedy bits. We’re fanboys at my house, and we have submitted many stories in hopes of becoming almost famous.
Recently, the stable of performers launched a premium content service for a mere pittance of an annual fee: Creator Club, which includes live-streamed classes, collaborative art projects, and more. (The first month of Creator Club is free.) There’s also a Story Pirates Radio show weekdays at 11 a.m.
Not long ago, my kids finally made it on the live show in a way only they could. A segment honoring the important work that delivery people are doing these days asked what should be delivered to the Story Pirates. And my kids asked for… not hand sanitizer, no Clorox wipes, but a whoopee cushion to be delivered. You can guess the sound effects that followed.
To listen to Story Pirates, just ask Alexa or Siri, or visit storypirates.com, where you’ll also find your way to the Creator Club.
Get their learning on — online: Our teachers are doing a bang-up job. They’re learning a new job on the job — being remote educators — while also missing their students every day. And they’re doing it without missing a step.
Of course, there’s a wide range of ways teachers and students are now engaging, based on everything from district and grade level to the ubiquity of broadband. That’s a long way of saying there are additional resources you might consider, given your circumstances, to ensure your child’s brain doesn’t turn to mush these next few months.
And many are free — even if just for a bit, including:
ABCya!
- What if instead of defeating a dragon and rescuing a princess, the Super Mario Bros. were here to help us with long division? This is the loose concept behind this gamification of online learning for students from pre-K to sixth grade. Tackle fractions with tree frogs and practice measuring with gnomes. My son and I took on an adverb game, and I learned a lot. Play for free or enroll in a premium plan at abcya.com/.
ABC Mouse:
- This popular early-learning academy geared toward 2- to 8-year-olds offers lessons and learning activities with a playful approach. Get your first 30 days for free at ABCMouse.com.
Kahn Academy:
- The nonprofit Kahn Academy is a national treasure. It’s free, always. And in addition to providing online learning and tests to measure your progress matched to level and subject matter, it provides home-schooling schedules (Spoiler alert: The amount of actual “learning” time is dwarfed by playtime, free time and outdoor time.) Kid and adult learners can get started at khanacademy.org.
The diversions to help you and your kids through the day don’t end there. We’ve watched Carolina Tiger Rescue’s daily livestreams (carolinatigerrescue.org/), which is like a field trip without having to pack a lunch or sweat a gift shop. (And it’s also a serendipitous complement to grown-ups’ new favorite Netflix binge: “Tiger King.”) We’ve practiced soccer drills shared by FC Richmond — and I have the limp to prove it. We’re looking at Romp n’ Roll’s interactive Facebook Live sessions. And that’s just Wednesday.
Do the math, and that’s more screen time than the entire “NCIS” TV franchise.
So, we recently got to escape the house for a little bit — to our front yard. That’s because our elementary school’s teachers had organized a parade of cars through the neighborhood to allow students and teachers to wave hello and share shouts of support — at a proper social distance.
No Wi-Fi, tablets or laptops needed.
For at least one more day this school year, our sweet location across the street from the school brought a smile to all our faces.
