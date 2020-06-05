Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Phase 2 guidelines will go into effect for most of Virginia starting Friday, excluding Richmond which is still in Phase 1.
Under Phase 2, swimming pools may expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. But they can’t open their main pools for public wading or swimming.
“We were a little disappointed,” said Joyce Steed, general manager of ACAC in Midlothian.
ACAC has a large outdoor water play area with water slides and spray gardens that they won’t be able to open under Phase 2, as well as a wading pool for general swimming.
“I don’t know when we’ll be able to open the wading pool,” Steed said. “It’s really sad. We are eager for our kids to be able to enjoy the water again.”
Under Phase 2, ACAC will be able to open their indoor pool for lap swimming and exercise, although not the hot tub. They will open the indoor pool on Monday.
Under Phase 2, up to 3 people will also be able to swim in a lane. For example, a parent could swim with a small child or as a family in one lane, which will allow smaller children to cool off and enjoy the water. In Phase 1, only 1 person was allowed per lane.
“Kids can get in the water, but it’s very limited. It’s just for lap swim or instruction,” Steed said.
ACAC will also be able to offer water exercise classes under Phase 2. But for little kids who don’t know how to swim yet, Steed isn’t sure how they’ll be able to offer learn-to-swim classes under the current restrictions. Older swimmers who already know how to swim will be able to take lessons.
At the Midlothian Athletic Club, owner Melissa O’Toole said that Phase 2 “is a game changer for us.” Primarily because it means they can allow members into the gym facility at 30% occupancy.
“It’s been really difficult for our members who want to use our equipment inside – like our weight lifting areas or our racquetball courts,” she said. The MAC bills on the 15th of the month and O’Toole said from a financial perspective, the timing couldn’t have been better.
“It’s literally the difference between serious financial distress and salvage,” she said.
The MAC has a large outdoor water park with multiple water slides, a splash pad, buckets and sprinklers that they won’t be able to open under Phase 2.
“We’d really hoped we’d be able to open that, but we’re not allowed to,” O’Toole said.
The indoor pool, however, will be allowed to open for lap swimming and water exercise classes.
“Our lanes have been very busy with lots of families and kids signing up for swimming,” she said.
But for other pools in Richmond, like the Southampton pool from the Southampton Recreation Association, they’re still under Phase 1 restrictions.
“We’ve had quite a few people happy that we’re open in some form but frustrated we’re not open more,” Price said.
At the Southampton pool in Richmond, only children age 10 and over who can swim the length of the lap are allowed to lap swim. Which means that younger children haven’t been able to use the pool. Likewise, parents with babies haven’t been able to swim with their children yet under Phase 1.
During a regular pool season, the Southampton pool serves the Stratford Hills and Oxford neighborhoods and “really caters to young kids families. They’re the body and soul of our pool. They’re the ones that are really disappointed. Adults can use the pool, but their kid cannot,” Price said.
Financially, the Southampton pool is taking a hit. Price said that 60% of their membership signed up for this year’s season, but 40% has not. He thinks that more families may join as late as early July, but in the meantime, they are operating at 40% below a normal season.
“We have money saved. I think we’re in good enough financial shape to be fine through the year,” Price said. “Our membership has grown tremendously, that’s the only thing that saved us. But we’ll definitely take a hit.”
Swim team is a big part of many families’ summers and that’s changed due to the coronavirus.
The Richmond Metropolitan Aquatics League has decided to offer virtual meets this year, rather than in-person meets that can draw hundreds of kids. Last year, RMAL served roughly 1400 swimmers. This year, they are planning for 600-700 swimmers to participate in the virtual meets.
With virtual meets, swimmers will swim at their home pools, socially distanced, with 3 swimmers in the pool, 3 timers, minimum officiating and no ribbons or passing paper.
“Each pool has different protocols and measures. We wanted decisions to be made locally so that families and communities can decide what they’re comfortable with,” Scott Soukup, president of RMAL, said.
“This is a summer for fun swimming. We’re not going to worry about making records,” Soukup said.
Richmond city pools are not currently open. The city’s pools typically open for the season at the end of the school year in mid-June. A decision regarding opening is still being made, according to Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities.
