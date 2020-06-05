Virginia moved into the second phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening on Friday, with the exception of Richmond and Northern Virginia.
In Phase Two, folks in the localities in the region - including Hanover, Chesterfield and Henrico counties - can now gather in social groups of 50, up from 10, though the guidelines call for social distancing of 6 feet to continue.
Restaurants and bars will be able to open their businesses for indoor dining at 50% capacity, while gyms may open at 30% capacity. The state will allow some recreation and entertainment venues to reopen, such as pools, museums and outdoor concert venues; indoor concert venues and overnight camps will remain closed.
Guidelines for religious, retail and person grooming establishments remain the same: Churches and retail can open at 50% capacity; salons and other personal care businesses must operate by appointment.
But with temperatures in the 90s on Saturday, expanded pool access was of interest to many.
Under Phase Two, swimming pools may expand operations to both indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. But they can’t open their main pools for public wading or swimming.
“We were a little disappointed,” said Joyce Steed, general manager of ACAC in Midlothian.
ACAC has a large outdoor water play area with water slides and spray gardens that they won’t be able to open under Phase Two, as well as a wading pool for general swimming.
“I don’t know when we’ll be able to open the wading pool,” Steed said. “It’s really sad. We are eager for our kids to be able to enjoy the water again.”
Under Phase Two, ACAC will be able to open their indoor pool for lap swimming and exercise, although not the hot tub. They will open the indoor pool on Monday.
Under Phase Two, up to 3 people will also be able to swim in a lane. For example, a parent could swim with a small child or as a family in one lane, which will allow smaller children to cool off and enjoy the water. In Phase One, only one person was allowed per lane.
“Kids can get in the water, but it’s very limited. It’s just for lap swim or instruction,” Steed said.
ACAC will also be able to offer water exercise classes under Phase Two. But for little kids who don’t know how to swim yet, Steed isn’t sure how they’ll be able to offer learn-to-swim classes under the current restrictions. Older swimmers who already know how to swim will be able to take lessons.
At the Midlothian Athletic Club, owner Melissa O’Toole said that Phase Two “is a game changer for us.” Primarily because it means they can allow members into the gym facility at 30% occupancy.
“It’s been really difficult for our members who want to use our equipment inside – like our weight lifting areas or our racquetball courts,” she said. The MAC bills on the 15th of the month and O’Toole said from a financial perspective, the timing couldn’t have been better.
“It’s literally the difference between serious financial distress and salvage,” she said.
The MAC has a large outdoor water park with multiple water slides, a splash pad, buckets and sprinklers that they won’t be able to open under Phase Two.
“We’d really hoped we’d be able to open that, but we’re not allowed to,” O’Toole said.
The indoor pool, however, will be allowed to open for lap swimming and water exercise classes.
“Our lanes have been very busy with lots of families and kids signing up for swimming,” she said.
But for other pools in Richmond, like the Southampton pool from the Southampton Recreation Association, they’re still under Phase 1 restrictions.
“We’ve had quite a few people happy that we’re open in some form but frustrated we’re not open more,” Price said.
At the Southampton pool in Richmond, only children age 10 and over who can swim the length of the lap are allowed to lap swim. Which means that younger children haven’t been able to use the pool. Likewise, parents with babies haven’t been able to swim with their children yet under Phase One.
During a regular pool season, the Southampton pool serves the Stratford Hills and Oxford neighborhoods and “really caters to young kids families. They’re the body and soul of our pool. They’re the ones that are really disappointed. Adults can use the pool, but their kid cannot,” Price said.
Financially, the Southampton pool is taking a hit. Price said that 60% of their membership signed up for this year’s season, but 40% has not. He thinks that more families may join as late as early July, but in the meantime, they are operating at 40% below a normal season.
“We have money saved. I think we’re in good enough financial shape to be fine through the year,” Price said. “Our membership has grown tremendously, that’s the only thing that saved us. But we’ll definitely take a hit.”
Swim team is a big part of many families’ summers and that’s changed due to the coronavirus.
The Richmond Metropolitan Aquatics League has decided to offer virtual meets this year, rather than in-person meets that can draw hundreds of kids. Last year, RMAL served roughly 1400 swimmers. This year, they are planning for 600-700 swimmers to participate in the virtual meets.
With virtual meets, swimmers will swim at their home pools, socially distanced, with 3 swimmers in the pool, 3 timers, minimum officiating and no ribbons or passing paper.
“Each pool has different protocols and measures. We wanted decisions to be made locally so that families and communities can decide what they’re comfortable with,” Scott Soukup, president of RMAL, said.
“This is a summer for fun swimming. We’re not going to worry about making records,” Soukup said.
Richmond city pools are not currently open. The city’s pools typically open for the season at the end of the school year in mid-June. A decision regarding opening is still being made, according to Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities.
