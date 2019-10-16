Valerie David

Actor-playwright Valerie David, a three-time cancer survivor, will perform her show “The Pink Hulk” on Oct. 27.

 Dixie Thamrin Photography

“The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within” will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave.

The show stars Valerie David, who grew up in Richmond and served as a Weinstein JCC camp counselor as a teen. David, an actor in theater and film and a playwright now living in New York, wrote the award-winning one-woman show as a three-time cancer survivor. It is her autobiographical exploration of life through treatment for breast cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

David has toured “The Pink Hulk” at 26 theater festivals around the country and the world. Her credits also include off-Broadway productions, commercials and the humorous “How I Became That Jewish Guy” that premiered at the NYC Film Festival.

Tickets for “The Pink Hulk” are $25 in advance ($28 at the door) and are available at weinsteinjcc.org.

For more information on “The Pink Hulk,” visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription