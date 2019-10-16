“The Pink Hulk: One Woman’s Journey to Find the Superhero Within” will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave.
The show stars Valerie David, who grew up in Richmond and served as a Weinstein JCC camp counselor as a teen. David, an actor in theater and film and a playwright now living in New York, wrote the award-winning one-woman show as a three-time cancer survivor. It is her autobiographical exploration of life through treatment for breast cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
David has toured “The Pink Hulk” at 26 theater festivals around the country and the world. Her credits also include off-Broadway productions, commercials and the humorous “How I Became That Jewish Guy” that premiered at the NYC Film Festival.
Tickets for “The Pink Hulk” are $25 in advance ($28 at the door) and are available at weinsteinjcc.org.
For more information on “The Pink Hulk,” visit https://pinkhulkplay.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.