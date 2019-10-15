Queen Latifah visited Richmond on Tuesday to host the Women’s Achieve Summit at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
The hip-hop pioneer’s message: to empower women.
“For me, it’s always been about ‘Ladies First,'” she said, referencing her hit single from her 1989 debut album. “Own your power. Use your voice. Believe in yourself. Believe in each other. And always speak on your own behalf.”
Latifah danced, cracked jokes and pumped up the sold-out crowd of 1,400 attending the summit.
Speakers like Mika Brzezinski, journalist and co-host of MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," addressed issues facing women like breaking the glass ceiling, work-life balance, politics and entrepreneurship.
“As women, we’ve made great strides in certain areas but we’ve been pushed back to the Stone Age in others,” Latifah said. “We can’t have white males telling women what to do with our bodies. We need to become more involved [in politics].”
The Women’s Achieve Summit was the 10th anniversary of the Virginia Women’s Conference, an event started by Sen. Mark Warner to help empower women through networking and learning new skills.
Taking a cue from her former TV talk show “The Queen Latifah Show,” the stage was set up like a talk show with couches, easy chairs and coffee cups, complete with an all-female backup band called The Miss-Behavers.
Latifah interviewed many of the guests, like Warner, where they talked about equal pay for women and the Equal Rights Amendment, which narrowly missed being passed in Virginia this year.
The ratification will likely be on Democrats' agenda if they take control of the state House and Senate this year. Every seat in the General Assembly is up for election in November.
“If women go out and vote, if we change a couple seats, Virginia will become the 38th state to pass the Equal Rights Amendment,” Warner said.
Other speakers, like former astronaut Wendy Lawrence, talked about the importance of women “daring to dream.”
“You owe it to yourself to try. As women, we don’t always allow ourselves to try,” she said. “Don’t sell yourself short. There is nothing wrong with asking for help. Seek out those who will help you. Look for a mentor or a role model to help get you where you want to be.”
Tee Marie Hanible, a former Marine and single mother who was deployed in Iraq, shared her real-life story in the “Well-behaved women seldom make history” story slam.
Lucretia Anderson, a teacher from the Orchard House School, took the day off work to attend the summit to network and learn new skills that she plans to take back to the classroom.
“My girl students need to know that they’re not in this alone and they can be empowered to achieve. They can make mistakes and still achieve,” she said.
This year’s summit partnered with 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, which is recognizing several pivotal events from Virginia in 1619, like the arrival of the arrival of 147 English women to Jamestown.
Other key events the organization celebrated this year include the first legislative assembly at Jamestown and the first arrival of enslaved Africans in English North America.
Latifah has ties to Virginia, which was part of the reason why she was chosen to serve as the host, as well as having national recognition and being a trailblazer for women.
Latifah grew up in New Jersey and has family in Woodbridge, Manassas and Alexandria. Growing up, she said she spent time with her family in Northern Virginia, calling it “the Southern side of my life.”
The rapper and actress will be featured on an upcoming episode of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” that will explore her ties to Virginia.
“There’s a reason I’m in Virginia,” Latifah said. “You’ll have to tune in to find out more.”
