Putting together your 2020 world travel list? Add the Transylvania Alps, Paris, Greenland, Peru and... Richmond, Va., says The New York Times in its "52 Places to Go in 2020" list.
That's right, Richmond is one of only a handful of U.S. cities on the newspaper's annual roundup of their recommendations for travel destinations.
"How did we choose them?" wrote Amy Virshup, travel editor of The New York Times. "After that initial poll, we asked our regular contributors, as well as The Times’s foreign and domestic correspondents, to suggest places that seemed newly fresh and compelling. We pestered in-the-know travelers for their 2020 musts. We grilled travel pros about what had them excited. To make the cut, it is not enough for a place to be beautiful, amazing and culturally significant. It also has to answer the question, why now? Why this place, this year?"
Richmond came in at No. 39 on the list - nestled between Copenhagen and Mount Kenya - for our stellar food scene (Spoonbread Bistro, Parterre, the coming-soon The Belleville food hall and The Veil Brewing Co. are mentioned specifically), the James River for whitewater rafting and for our "why now" factor - the newly unveiled Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” statue standing tall on our recently rechristened Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
"Richmond, long known as a sleepy capital steeped in Confederate history, has morphed into a dynamic cultural center on the cutting edge of the arts, food and recreation," the piece read.
So book your travel now... to somewhere in downtown Richmond. Before or after your trip to Uganda. Your choice.
