Richmond Ballet dancers and performers from American Ballet Theatre in New York will put on "Swan Lake" beginning on Valentine's Day.
Two principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre, Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns, took over the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried for some performances because dancers from the National Ballet of China could not make it to Richmond. Travel restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak scuttled plans for the Chinese performers to participate.
Lane and Stearns practiced with the Richmond Ballet on Thursday, ahead of "Swan Lake" performances Friday through Sunday.
Story from Jan. 31:
Concerns about a coronavirus in China mean two performers from that nation will no longer dance roles in Richmond Ballet’s “Swan Lake,” running Feb. 14-16.
Travel between China and the U.S. has been restricted, so Xu Yan and Li Wentao are not able to come to Richmond.
Instead, two principal dancers from American Ballet Theatre in New York, Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns, will perform the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried on Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m.
Richmond Ballet dancers Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino will perform at the Feb. 15 and 16 performances at 2 p.m., as previously scheduled.
“The health and safety of our guest artists, dancers, staff, and patrons is our greatest concern,” said Stoner Winslett, artistic director for the ballet, in a statement. “We are extraordinarily excited to present Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns as Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried, along with our own Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino, and we are tremendously grateful to the American Ballet Theatre ... for making their special appearance possible on such short notice.”
A San Francisco native, Lane was the dancing double for Natalie Portman in the film “Black Swan.” She joined American Ballet Theatre as an apprentice in 2003 and became a principal dancer in 2017.
Born on Long Island, N.Y., Stearns joined the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company in 2004 and became a principal dancer in 2011.
Richmond Ballet presents “Swan Lake” with the Richmond Symphony at the Dominion Energy Center on Feb. 14-16. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at etix.com; by phone at (804) 344-0906, ext. 224; or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office, 407 E. Canal St.
