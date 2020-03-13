Update: Lots more closures and postponements are coming in.
Something in the Water, the music festival in Virginia Beach hosted by Pharrell, has been postponed to April 23-25, 2021.
The Richmond Greek Festival, typically held in late May, has been postponed to Aug. 27-30.
Kings Dominion will postpone its park opening from March 28 to April 4.
The National has decided to close until notified by local health authorities when to re-open.
The Beacon Theatre will be closed until its deemed safe to re-open by local health authorities. Both cited the state's advice to avoid large gatherings as their reason for closure.
The Modlin Center for the Arts has canceled all events through March 30. Refunds for all affected paid performances will be issued at the point of purchase.
The Broadberry has also canceled or postponed all shows from now until March 20.
The Firehouse Theatre has canceled all public events until April 5.
The Visual Arts Center of Richmond, which is a shared space with shared artistic tools, has decided to close from now until April 6.
1708 Gallery will be closed now through March 29.
St. John's Church in Church Hill will be closed to the public for tours, programs, and worship through March 25.
Richmond Greek Festival organizers posted to their Facebook page:
"As the coronavirus continues to evolve, we are thinking of the health and safety of our patrons, neighbors and cathedral family."
The National posted to their Facebook page:
"Due to the recent large gatherings mandate by the Commonwealth of Virginia, shows at The National have been impacted, and The National will be closed until the date(s) specified by local officials, subject to ongoing reassessment."
They hope to reschedule concerts, purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. Shows that can't be rescheduled will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase.
The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell has also decided to close until further notice, like The National.
They are also working to reschedule upcoming shows. Purchased tickets will be valid for the new date. Shows that can't be rescheduled will be refunded to the credit card used for purchase.
Original story:
Many large events in the Richmond area are being cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
On Thursday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney released a statement urging organizers of large events to cancel or postpone events within the city limits due to coronavirus concerns.
The Stoney administration is recommending that any event expecting to draw more than 100 people to cancel or postpone.
Here's the list of big arts and entertainment events that have been postponed or cancelled in the Richmond and surrounding areas (additions are in bold):
March 14: Shamrock the Block has been postponed.
March 14: Shockoe Bottom Blarney Bash has been postponed.
March 14: St. Paddy's Palooza in Innsbrook has been postponed.
March 14: South of the James Farmers Market has been canceled.
March 15: St. Pat's Day at Hardywood West Creek has been canceled.
March 18-22: James River Film Fest has been canceled.
March 18-22: Virginia Festival of the Book in Charlottesville canceled.
March 21: Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K run has been canceled.
March 21-22: Irish Festival in Church Hill postponed.
March 24: Michelle Obama at the Richmond Forum has been postponed.
March 26-29: French Film Festival postponed until March 25-28, 2021.
March 28: Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K postponed to Sept. 26.
March 28: Kings Dominion is postponing its opening date to April 4.
April 16-18: RVA Street Art Festival has been moved to Sept. 25-27.
April 20-26: Something in the Water music festival in Virginia Beach postponed until April 23-25, 2021.
May 28-May 31: The Richmond Greek Festival has been postponed until Aug. 27-30.
These events typically draw several thousand people in attendance.
Most Richmond area museums like the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Science Museum of Virginia and the Children's Museum of Richmond are remaining open on a regular daily schedule, but have cancelled or postponed special events that would draw a crowd.
Also, as of this writing, many bars are still planning their weekend St. Patrick's Day festivities. Weekend festivities are still planned at Starr Hill Richmond Beer Hall & Rooftop, O'Toole's and Siné Irish Pub. We recommend checking their Facebook pages before heading out to make sure events are still on.
For concerts, promoters will be making the call to cancel or postpone, not the venue. Some performances at the Modlin Center for the Arts have already been cancelled. Their website with COVID-19 announcements is https://modlin.richmond.edu/covid19.html.
As of this writing, most other concerts at local venues are going forward as scheduled. Check Facebook pages for The National, The Broadberry, The Tin Pan and others to stay updated. Most ticket holders will also be contacted if there is a change.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch will continue to update this story with other event cancellations or postponements due to coronavirus concerns. Please email Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com to add yours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Did people postpone life during World War 2? Did England the people of England do this? The point they got attacked everyday by the Germans and bombed daily. They took precautions right and lived their lives under conditions that destroyed their homes. The point is why are we letting this do all of this
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.