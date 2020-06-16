The Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival have been canceled for 2020 by Venture Richmond due to safety concerns and the threat of spreading COVID-19.
The Richmond Folk Festival, which last year drew over 220,000 people over three days for the free music festival, was scheduled to be held Oct. 9-11. The 2nd Street Festival in Jackson Ward, celebrating the "Harlem of the South" for 30 years which typically draws 40,000 people, was scheduled to be held Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.
"Developments related to state, national, and international events in 2020 have made it clear that as the organizer of these two free, large-scale community festivals, the necessary health precautions simply cannot be taken without radically changing the nature and scope of the events," organizers from Venture Richmond said in a release announcing the cancellations.
"We have not reached this decision easily. We know that especially in these times of community isolation it’s important to come together and celebrate our shared culture and experiences, whether they are the rich traditions of the historic Jackson Ward community, or cultures from around the nation and the world presented on our downtown riverfront. However, we do not believe it is responsible or in the best interest of our community to bring together tens, and even hundreds of thousands of individuals in very close proximity, with no ability to control attendee numbers, distancing, or to sufficiently enforce precautions," organizers said.
"We waited as long as we possibly could, closely and somewhat obsessively following projections about what might be happening in the public health arena in the fall. We also watched as some of the largest and most successful music festivals in the country began to cancel fall dates," Lisa Sims, CEO of Venture Richmond, said via email. "And, while we don’t know what phase of Richmond’s or Virginia’s reopening we’ll be in by October, we suspect that crowds of this size will not be encouraged."
"Both events are free and open to everyone, which means there are no tickets, no turn styles or gates - no end to points of entry - and no way to hold the events with half capacity, or to limit numbers in any way without completely gutting the atmosphere and scope of the events," she added.
Artists for the Folk Festival come from around the country and the world. While in Richmond, they are housed together with crew in a single hotel, and often eat community meals there. Over 1,500 volunteers are needed to run the festival, as well as hundreds of staff and crew to work on site all weekend.
"On every single level, of both events, we saw a potential public health risk. Given that, it’s irresponsible to proceed as usual," Sims said.
Venture Richmond plans to host virtual celebrations for both festivals that showcase favorite past performances, new live performances, online children’s activities, a virtual marketplace, demonstrations, giveaways and much more.
Both festivals will return next year Venture Richmond said. The 2nd Street Festival will be held Oct. 2-3, 2021 and the Richmond Folk Festival is slated for Oct. 8-10, 2021. The 2nd Street Festival has been celebrated for over 30 years and the Richmond Folk Festival had its 15th anniversary last year.
Visit the Venture Richmond website at https://venturerichmond.com for more upcoming announcements on virtual celebrations.
