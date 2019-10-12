Sisters Adrienne Claiborne (left) of Richmond and Ronda Riddick (right) of Va. Beach laugh with Riddick's daughter Shanta Riddick-Agiri (center) on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019.
Crowd members take selfies on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Rakeem Bruce of Richmond kept the beat going for visitors after they left the folk festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Visitors to the Folk Festival get a portrait made on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Justin Vaughter of Richmond and Lauren Chong of Stafford found a solution for a lack of tables during dinner on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Super Chikan plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Diane and Paul Martin from Amelia grabbed an earlt spot up front before the Super Chikan performance on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Close up of Super Chikan's guitar on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Crowds flow onto Brown's Island from the two bridges on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Michael Doucet plays on the Altria Stage on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet play on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Michael Doucet plays on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Michael Doucet sings on the Altria stage on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Traffic snarls in downtown Richmond on Cary St. on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
Julie Fowlis sings on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
DEAN HOFFMEYER/ TIMES-DISPATCH
A crowd member listens intently to BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet on Saturday at the Richmond Folk Festival on Oct. 12, 2019
Word of the Richmond Folk Festival spread to Salt Lake City, Utah, when Lyn Buxton's sister-in-law, Cynthia Gifford of Chesterfield, told her she had to attend.
Buxton and her husband, Paul Gifford, planned a trip from Utah to the Richmond area to coincide with the festival.
Saturday, while taking a rest break at the festival, Buxton said the hype was deserved.
"It has a very international variety of musical entertainment," she said. "You have things that I've never seen at a folk festival before. ... I like folk music, but generally I think of American folk music."
Thousands of first-time festivalgoers and those who have attended for years gathered at Richmond's riverfront Friday and Saturday for the 15th annual festival, which is free and an influential part of city tradition. The festival continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Cynthia Gifford, who lured her brother and sister-in-law from Utah, recalled attending one of the first folk festivals in Richmond. The event started in Richmond when a national folk festival came to the city from 2005 to 2007, and Richmond continued on with its own folk festival.
"It's still wonderful," said Gifford, who signed up to work as a volunteer Saturday and enjoyed hearing music while pouring wine under a tent.
After years of hearing about the festival, Alice Tamrie of Richmond was attending for the first time.
One act she planned to see was Plunky & the Oneness of Juju, a jazz band featuring Richmond's own James "Plunky" Branch, with whom she attended Armstrong High School.
"I love everything about it ... except the parking," Tamrie said of the festival.
With little parking in the immediate area of the festival, crowds filled the bridges from downtown onto Brown's Island, crossing over a canal at unattractively low levels because of the lack of rain. But while the Brown's Island grass is often soggy when crowds fill it for festivals, that wasn't a problem Saturday.
Some took advantage of a free shuttle. Tim Childers of Henrico said he took the shuttle after parking at City Stadium.
Childers has been attending the festival fairly regularly since around 2006.
He was among several people who singled out the "throat-singing" of performers Huun-Huur-Tu, who are from Republic of Tuva in Central Asia.
"I like the different culture," Childers said. "It was very different."
Kate Spangler of Richmond came to the festival on her birthday weekend with her husband Jesse; their daughters Daisy, 3, and Lucy, 5; sister Anne Thinglum of Bethesda, Md.; and parents, Hal and Barbara Thinglum of Midlothian.
"The great thing about Richmond is we have all these great festivals without all of the stress," Kate said.
"Unless you have a 3-year-old," said her sister Anne.
After spending a long time in the kids area and getting food, the family sat down for a rest.
As native of Chicago, Barbara Thinglum said the spirit of the festival made her reminisce about the large annual food festival there, Taste of Chicago.
