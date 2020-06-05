Richmond gospel trio Resound will be performing on the reality TV show "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
The local gospel group, comprised of Jessica Fox, Joseph Clarke and Mariah Hargrove, sing gospel songs, mostly a cappella. They became a hit online, winning a large following on Facebook with its uploads of videos.
Now in its 15th season, the "AGT" judges include Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.
For more about Resound, check out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/officialresound.
