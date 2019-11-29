Who's ready to put the ho-ho-ho in holiday cheer around here?
The holidays officially kick off this week with the new version of the Grand Illumination at Kanawha Plaza called RVA Illuminates, the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade and the Tree Lighting at the Jefferson Hotel. Dig in and put some tinsel on it.
Ongoing:
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Over a million lights and displays set to this year’s theme “Magic in the Air.” 5-10 p.m. daily at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13 adults, free for children younger than 3. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 6 (except Dec. 25 and 26).
Illuminate Light Show: Drive-thru holiday light show and Santa’s Village at Meadow Event Park, Doswell. Nightly 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Cars $25. 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com.
Tacky Lights: A Richmond tradition where local houses light up with over-the-top , super-size, mega-wattage displays. Houses light up now through Dec. 31. Find the ultimate guide to the biggest and best houses at https://www.richmond.com/holiday/tacky-lights.
Legendary Santa: The one and only Legendary Santa listens to Christmas wishes and takes photos with kids at the Children’s Museum of Richmond, downtown location. Starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 24. Times and prices vary. 2626 W. Broad St. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Ice-skating at the Children's Museum of Richmond: New 1,344-square-foot outdoor skating rink now open for the holidays. Times vary, fee for skating. Children’s Museum of Richmond, 2626 W. Broad St. c-mor.org or (804) 474-7062.
Stony Point on Ice: Ice-skating rink, holiday trees and holiday snow. Times vary, ice skating for a fee. Stony Point Fashion Park, 9200 Stony Point Parkway. https://www.shopstonypoint.com.
Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!: 50 “Peanuts” comic strips from the 1950s through the 1990s celebrate the iconic art of Charles M. Schulz and the beloved holiday TV special at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Suggested donation $5-$10, through Jan. 12. VirginiaHistory.org or (804) 340-1800.
Holiday events:
Tree Lighting at The Jefferson Hotel
Monday, Dec. 2
A Richmond tradition with musical performances, the tree lighting ceremony, holiday characters and performers, plus cookies, hot chocolate and cider. Music at 5 p.m., festivities at 5:35 p.m. The Jefferson Hotel, 101 W. Franklin St. Free and open to the public. www.jeffersonhotel.com or (804) 788-8000.
RVA Illuminates
Friday, Dec. 6
The city of Richmond is taking over the Grand Illumination from the James Center and moving it to Kanawha Plaza with a new name: RVA Illuminates. Expect lots of lights, a big holiday tree, music from No BS! Brass Band, a handbell choir from Miles Jones Elementary School and a performance from City Dance Theatre. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney will flip the switch at 6 p.m. 801 E. Canal St. https://www.facebook.com/events/997720427271307/
Shockoe Illuminates
Friday, Dec. 6
The 17th Street Market will transform into a European holiday market with a variety of vendors, visits from Father Christmas, Irish dancing by The Baffa Academy and horse and carriage rides. Plus, for the first time, you can purchase an alcoholic beverage at a market restaurant and take it outside to enjoy on the plaza. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 17th Street Market, 100 N. 17th St. https://www.facebook.com/events/559306201307816/
Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec. 7
The Christmas Parade gets stepping down Broad Street, starting at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St., and ending at 7th Street. Starts at 10 a.m. www.richmondparade.org.
Court End Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 8
Several historic sites such as The Valentine and The Governor’s Mansion will have a holiday open house with children’s activities, performances, music, and more. Noon-4 p.m. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/397859201158791/
Victorian Christmas at Maymont
Sunday, Dec. 8
Step back in time for a Victorian Christmas at the Maymont mansion. Free admission; fees for activities. 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 1700 Hampton Street. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166, ext. 329.
Tacky Lights Run
Saturday, Dec. 14
Dress yourself up in lights and check out the Tacky Lights of Midlothian’s Walton Park on the CarMax Tacky Lights Run. Starts at 6 p.m. $10-$45. https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/tacky-light-run.
James River Parade of Lights
Saturday, Dec. 14
Check out boats motoring down the James River decked out in holiday lights. Spectator spots at Libby Hill Park, 28th and East Franklin streets, Osborne Park and Boat Landing, 9530 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico, Henricus Historical Park, 251 Henricus Park Road. Festivities start at 4 p.m., viewing starts at 6 p.m. depending on location. https://www.facebook.com/events/507207323160234/
Fan Holiday House Tour
Saturday, Dec. 14 & Sunday, Dec. 15
Tour Fan houses dressed up for the holidays, noon-5 p.m., $25 in advance, $35 day of tour. https://www.fandistrict.org/Holiday-House-Tour.
Church Hill Holiday House Tour
Sunday, Dec. 14
Church Hill homes decorated for the holidays open their doors, noon-5 p.m., $25, http://www.churchhill.org/explore/church-hill-holiday-house-tour-tickets.
Branch Museum 100th Anniversary
Thursday, Dec. 19
The Branch House was built as a winter holiday house and the family spent its first Christmas there in December 1919. Now known as the Branch Museum for Architecture, the museum celebrates its 100th anniversary with a lavish holiday party, decorations and drinks. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. $100. 2501 Monument Ave. https://branchmuseum.org.
Miracle of Christmas at the Zoo
Friday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 23
Live nativity with musical performances at the Metro Richmond Zoo. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., three shows at 7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 8:30 p.m. 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley. Free admission. http://metrorichmondzoo.com.
Holiday Glitter Walking Tour
Thursday, Dec. 26 & Friday, Dec. 27
Enjoy a holiday walking tour of the homes on Monument Avenue. 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. $15, ages 18 and under free. https://thevalentine.org.
Kwanzaa Festival
Saturday, Dec. 28
The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival will be held Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. 1000 Mosby St. $5-$7, children 12 and under are free. https://efsinc.org.
Holiday performances:
The Elf on the Shelf
Monday, Dec. 2
A Christmas musical inspired by the classic children's book. 6 p.m. Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $29-$59. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Richmond Symphony: Handel’s Messiah
Friday, Dec. 6
Richmond Symphony performs the holiday classic. 7:30 p.m. Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $14-$60. www.richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.
Richmond Symphony: Let it Snow!
Saturday, Dec. 7 & Sunday, Dec. 8
A holiday pops concert featuring former Richmond singer-songwriter and indie sensation Natalie Prass. 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. $10-$82. www.richmondsymphony.com or (804) 788-1212.
Richmond Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Starts Friday, Dec. 13
The holiday classic returns with performances through Dec. 23. Times and prices vary. Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Andrew Peterson Presents Behold the Lamb of God
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Nashville singer-songwriter presents the Advent song cycle Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ. 7 p.m. $20. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $37-$67. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Hip-Hop Nutcracker
Thursday, Dec. 26
A hip-hop version of the holiday classic. 7:30 p.m. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $37-$67. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Holiday Dreams
Friday, Dec. 27
A holiday-inspired cirque spectacular with performers, music, lasers and holograms. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $42-$72. etix.com or (800) 514-3849.
Theme parks:
WinterFest at Kings Dominion: WinterFest returns with millions of lights, an ice-skating rink, rides, the Peanuts characters and a holiday menu. $26-$47. Select nights through Jan. 1. Kings Dominion, Doswell. www.kingsdominion.com.
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens: Over 10 million lights, the Christmas Town Express, rides, holiday shows, a tree maze, food and more. $34.99-$49.99 online, $59.99 at the gate. Select dates through Jan. 5. Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, https://buschgardens.com/williamsburg.
