Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

From center foreground, Elizabeth Rankin of Richmond, Kelsey Little of Reigh, NC, and Samantha John of Richmond, cheered as Brunswick performed at the Virginia is for Lovers Stage of Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont in Richmond on Saturday, August 10, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

This year's Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, typically held in August at Maymont with a dozen of nationally-known performers, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Organizers said: "After much reflection regarding the still-evolving outlook on COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings to the live entertainment industry, we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.​

This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our patrons, artists, crews, and staff is our top priority. We're thankful for your continued understanding, love, and support, and we look forward to the day we can all meet again to celebrate the rich culture of our city and our shared love of great music."

More information at: https://richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com.

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She writes the weekly column Top Five Weekend Events.

