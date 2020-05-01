This year's Richmond Jazz and Music Festival, typically held in August at Maymont with a dozen of nationally-known performers, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Organizers said: "After much reflection regarding the still-evolving outlook on COVID-19 and the uncertainty it brings to the live entertainment industry, we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival.
This was a difficult decision, but the safety of our patrons, artists, crews, and staff is our top priority. We're thankful for your continued understanding, love, and support, and we look forward to the day we can all meet again to celebrate the rich culture of our city and our shared love of great music."
More information at: https://richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com.
