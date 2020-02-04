Richmond has been named one of MovieMaker magazine’s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2020.
Richmond took the top five spot, on a list that focused on 10 smaller city and town finalists. New York and Los Angeles were intentionally left off the list. Richmond took the same spot on the same list in 2017 and last year was named No. 10 on the list.
MovieMaker determined the winners using surveys, editorial research on tax incentives and recent productions, and personal visits to most of the locations on the list. The full list of winning cities and towns is below.
10. Newark, N.J.
9. Wilmington, N.C.
8. Providence, R.I.
7. Knoxville, Tenn.
6. Ashland, Ore.
5. Richmond, Va.
4. Pittsburgh, Pa.
3. Santa Fe, N.M.
2. New Orleans, La.
1. Savannah, Ga.
“Richmond offers the perfect palette to filmmakers. Pristinely preserved history, a variety of landscapes, a thriving downtown, and 3,000 acres of state-owned scenic backlot are all within an easy drive,” Andy Edmunds, director of the Virginia Film Office, said in a statement. “Add to that award-winning restaurants, dozens of breweries, a world-class arts scene and a warm, welcoming community – visiting filmmakers tend to look for ways to stick around after wrap. We are excited by the momentum this lucrative industry has gained in Virginia and the tremendous opportunities it continues to provide our workers and businesses.”
He mentioned the recent flurry of film-making around Richmond and Virginia, including AMC's upcoming "The Walking Dead: The World Beyond," Ethan Hawke's limited series "The Good Lord Bird" on Showtime, and CBS Studios' "Swagger."
For the complete 2020 list of Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker, visit https://www.moviemaker.com/best-places-to-live-and-work-as-a-moviemaker-2020.
