The Richmond Times-Dispatch will host award-winning novelist and Richmond native David Baldacci as the second in its new RTD Book Club event series, just as he releases his new novel, "A Minute to Midnight."
Baldacci, a New York Times bestselling author, will give a talk about his new book the day after it publishes in November.
The event is Nov. 20 at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen.
A limited number of VIP tickets is available for a meet-and-greet with the author, as well as drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a copy of “A Minute to Midnight,” the next in his Atlee Pine series. The VIP portion begins at 5 p.m.
VIP tickets are $85 and include a copy of the book and admission to the book talk. General admission tickets are $60 and also include a copy of the book. The book talk begins at 6 p.m.
Baldacci will be available to sign books after the event.
To purchase tickets, visit tickets.richmond.com/e/book-club/tickets
Baldacci graduated from Henrico High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University, following by a law degree from the University of Virginia.
He has sold more than 130 million books worldwide. His works include “Absolute Power,” which was made into a movie starring Clint Eastwood and Gene Hackman.
In addition to his literary works, Baldacci co-founded with his wife the Wish You Well Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support literacy efforts in the United States. Learn more about him at DavidBaldacci.com and about his foundation at WishYouWellFoundation.org.
Tickets are still available for the first RTD Book Club event, on Oct. 14, featuring Beth Macy and her book "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America." For tickets, visit Richmond.com/Beth-Macy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.