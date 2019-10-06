A Minute to Midnight cover

The Richmond Times-Dispatch will host award-winning novelist and Richmond native David Baldacci as the second in its RTD Book Club series, just as he releases his new novel, “A Minute to Midnight.”

Baldacci, a New York Times bestselling author, will give a talk

Nov. 20 at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen.

VIP tickets are $85 for a meet-and-greet with the author, as well as drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a copy of the book. General admission is $60 also includes a copy of the book. The VIP event begins at 5 p.m. The talk begins at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit Richmond.com/Baldacci.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription