The Richmond Times-Dispatch will host award-winning novelist and Richmond native David Baldacci as the second in its RTD Book Club series, just as he releases his new novel, “A Minute to Midnight.”
Baldacci, a New York Times bestselling author, will give a talk
Nov. 20 at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, Glen Allen.
VIP tickets are $85 for a meet-and-greet with the author, as well as drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a copy of the book. General admission is $60 also includes a copy of the book. The VIP event begins at 5 p.m. The talk begins at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit Richmond.com/Baldacci.
