It’s a new decade. Who’s ready to party?
This year, the big New Year’s Eve festivities are happening at "eatertainment" venues: We’re talking Slingshot, Top Golf, Drive Shack, River City Roll.
Eatertainment — the combination of dining with grown-up games like skeeball, duckpin bowling or golf — was the big trend this year, and it seems only fitting that those venues are throwing the biggest parties to usher in 2020.
“It ticks the boxes for so many people’s different experiences,” said Michael Matley, general manager of Drive Shack, the new, three-level indoor golf driving range with a swanky menu, bar and arcade games.
“I think our generation is over just drinking,” said Stacy Lunceford, events coordinator for Bingo Beer Co. Besides being a craft brewery, Bingo also serves up a side of skeeball, pinball, basketball and old-school video games. “Everybody wants to do something interactive, something they can be doing while hanging out. We’re about bringing game night back. It’s gotten very popular again.”
Here are just a few of the highlights of NYE eatertainment in the Richmond area:
- Topgolf, the golf-focused entertainment complex in Henrico, is hosting a “Glow All Out” New Year’s Eve party with glow-in-the-dark fun, unlimited Topgolf game play, and a blow-out fireworks display.
- Roaring ‘20s is everywhere. With the year 2020, venues are revisiting the glamour of the Roaring '20s with "Great Gatsby"-esque parties, overflowing champagne, and 1920s attire. Get ready to see lots of flapper dresses in Scott’s Addition.
- Hotel Greene, downtown Richmond’s most Wes Anderson-worthy indoor mini-golf “hotel,” is throwing a “Berlin Babylon” New Year’s Eve, circa Dec. 31, 1926, complete with pop-up 1920s dancers who might grab you for a impromptu jitterbug.
- At Slingshot, the new Scott’s Addition eatertainment hot spot, visitors can play duckpin bowling, fancy skeeball or automatic-scoring bocce, while having a drink at the bar or from the self-serve beer wall. All with a Roaring '20s theme, of course.
- Climate-controlled indoor golf bays at Topgolf and Drive Shack are selling out fast.
- At Bingo Beer, you can just show up and party (games and drinks for a fee), and don’t even have to buy a ticket.
Golf eatertainment
Topgolf
Reserve a bay at Topgolf and swing away with a “Glow All Out” NYE party. Bays for up to six guests with unlimited Topgolf game play, New Year's Eve party favors and fireworks. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. $240-$420. VIP options available. 2308 Westwood Ave. (804) 977-6371 or www.topgolf.com.
Drive Shack
Drive Shack is throwing a Roaring '20s, "Great Gatsby"-themed party. Bays for up to six people with unlimited golf play, New Year’s Eve party favors and DJ. $250-$450. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. VIP options available.1647 Four Rings Drive. www.driveshack.com.
Scott’s Addition eatertainment
Bingo Beer Co.
Bingo Beer is throwing its first New Year’s Eve party, also with a Roaring '20s theme. With a balloon drop at midnight. Games like skeeball, pinball, pingpong and old-school video games available for a fee. Starts at 8:30 p.m. 2900 W. Broad St. $75 VIP. (804) 386-0290 or www.bingorva.com.
The Circuit
The arcade bar is hosting a “Level Up” New Year’s Eve that includes 20 tokens per guest, a DJ, an appetizer buffet and a prosecco toast at midnight. Ages 21 and older. Starts at 7 p.m. 3121 W. Leigh St. $30. thecircuitarcadebar.com/nye.
The Hof
Two floors of NYE partying with DJs, music, two complimentary drink tickets, sparkling wine toast at midnight, complimentary hors d'oeuvres and breakfast burrito. And a heads-up: No NYE ball rise on the roof this year. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. 2818 W. Broad St. $35-$45. Tickets on Eventbrite.com. (804) 342-0012.
River City Roll
Boutique bowling with live music from Vinyl Headlights, food, two drink tickets and a champagne toast. Proceeds go to the World Pediatric Project. Starts at 8 p.m. $75 general admission, $110 VIP. 939 Myers St. (804) 331-0416 or www.rivercityroll.com.
Slingshot
Scott’s Addition’s newest eatertainment venue is hosting a Roaring ‘20s-themed New Year’s Eve with Prohibition-style cocktails, DJ, buffet, projected ball drop, complimentary midnight champagne toast, and games like skeeball, bocce ball and duckpin bowling. Ages 21 and older. VIP admission at 6 p.m. and general admission at 9. Slingshot Social Game Club, 3301 W. Clay St. $35-$50. www.slingshotrva.com.
Tang & Biscuit
Shuffleboard social club is also having a Roaring ‘20s, flapper-themed New Year’s Eve, with a DJ, themed photo booth, $20 shuffleboard court rentals and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Ages 21 and older. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. $30 per ticket. 3406 Moore St. (804) 362-8264 or www.tangandbiscuit.com.
Downtown Richmond
Hotel Greene
Richmond’s “highfalutin’” indoor mini-golf course will be hosting a "Berlin Babylon" theme, circa Dec. 31, 1926. Includes a round of mini golf, a lobby food spread and a glass of sparkling wine. Plus professional dancers doing "pop-up" 1920s dances in the lobby and actors playing ghosts of the hotel — such as maid, bellhop, long-term resident — on the course and in the lobby. Starts at 7 p.m. and closes at 1 a.m. Now accepting reservations. $30. 508 E. Franklin St. (804) 447-5958 or www.hotelgreene.com.
Short Pump
Dave & Busters
The original “eatertainment” establishment, Dave & Busters is hosting two New Year’s Eve parties, one that’s family-friendly and another for adults only. The family-friendly event will have an appetizer and dessert buffet, a power card for arcade games, and a magic show with magician Hunter Rhodes for $40 from 5 to 8 p.m. The adult party includes an appetizer and dessert buffet and a power card for arcade games for $57.50 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 4001 Brownstone Blvd. in Glen Allen. (804) 967-7399 or www.daveandbusters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.