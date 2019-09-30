Get ready for your healthy dose of fall festivals, Richmond.

The Second Street Fest and the Richmond Folk Festival lead off the month, with plenty of beer and pumpkin festivals to carry us through October.

Plus there are a few new festivals on tap, like the Harvest Stew & Stout Festival in Dorey Park and the first ever Richmond Mac & Cheese Festival.

It's time to dig in.

State Fair of Virginia

Through Oct. 6.

Don’t miss the midway rides, animals, agriculture and entertainment before State Fair packs up its run. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The Meadow Event Park, Doswell. $10-$15; ages 4 and younger free; midway rides extra. www.statefairva.org.

Richmond Oktoberfest

Friday, Oct. 4 & Saturday, Oct. 5

Authentic German Oktoberfest with traditional dancing, food and beer. Friday 6 p.m.-11, Saturday 3 p.m.-11, Richmond Raceway Complex, Old Dominion Building. $12-$15, free for children ages 12 and under. www.richmondoktoberfestinc.com.

Oystoberfest

Saturday, Oct. 5

Get your oysters raw or roasted at Oystoberfest, plus beer, bands and bratwurst. Noon-6 p.m. St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, 3602 Hawthorne Ave. Suggested $2 donation. https://oystoberfest.com.

Breakthrough Brew & Wine Fest

Saturday, Oct. 5

Beer and wine festival at Pamplin Park with music from mid-Atlantic bands Joe’s Day Off and the Rhythm Kings and food and craft vendors. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg. $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. (804) 861-2408 or https://pamplinpark.org.

Second Street Festival

Saturday, Oct. 5 & Sunday, Oct. 6

The “Two Street” festival draws over 30,000 to the streets of Jackson Ward for four stages of music, food and vendors. This year’s headliner is EU (Experience Unlimited), known for their big hit “Da Butt” from Spike Lee’s “School Daze” soundtrack. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Second Street in Jackson Ward. venturerichmond.com.

Powhatan Festival of the Grape

Saturday, Oct. 5

Over 25 Virginia wineries, vendors, food trucks and live music. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Historic Courthouse Village, 3860 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, $15-$25. www.powhatanwinefestival.com.

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival

Saturday, Oct. 5

First-time festival to celebrate Virginia’s Latin LGBTQ community with Hispanic food, music and vendors. 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. Free. (804) 622-4646 or http://diversityrichmond.org.

Richmond Folk Festival

Friday, Oct. 11-Sunday, Oct. 13

Three day music festival bringing performers from all around the world to Richmond’s riverfront. 6 p.m.-10 Friday, noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free entry, suggested $10 donation per day. www.richmondfolkfestival.org.

Richmond Mac & Cheese Festival

Saturday, Oct. 12

Yes, Richmond. There really is a festival for everything in this town, including mac & cheese! Sample over 30 different kinds of mac and cheese from chefs and vendors. Noon-8:30 p.m. Richmond Raceway Complex, Old Dominion Building, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $20-$55. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/richmond-mac-and-cheese-festival-tickets-61702459718.

Magnificent Midlothian Festival

Saturday, Oct. 12

Dig in to small plates from Midlothian restaurants, plus wine, craft beer and mixed drinks. Noon-7 p.m. $30 in advance, Westchester Commons, Midlothian. www.facebook.com/magnificentmidlothianfoodfestival.

Gourds, Goblets and Ghouls Festival

Saturday, Oct. 12 & Sunday, Oct. 13

Ten wineries, vendors, live music, hay rides and pumpkin picking for the whole family. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.$8-$25. 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland. (804) 752-2334 or www.hanovervegetablefarm.com.

Off the Rails Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19

Craft beer festival in downtown Ashland with 12 Virginia breweries, food trucks and live music. 1 p.m.-7. 500 S. Center St. $15. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/off-the-rails-craft-beer-festival-tickets-72395588153.

Hanover Autumn Fest

Saturday, Oct. 19

Celebrate the fall season with live music, craft beer and kids’ activities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Hanover Tavern, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover. Free. https://hanovertavern.org or (804) 537-5250.

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19

Street party with craft beer from local Scott’s Addition breweries, food vendors and live music. Noon-6 p.m. Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh Street to Broad Street. Free entry, pay as you go. www.scottsadditionpumpkinfestival.com.

Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19

Celebrating the music, food and dances of Czech & Slovak families. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 6406 Courthouse Road, Prince George. (804) 836-0212. www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org.

Goblins and Gourds

Sunday, Oct. 20

Family festival with music from the Richmond Indigenous Gourd Orchestra, pumpkin painting and festivities. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$13. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887.

Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza

Saturday, Oct. 26

Family-friendly fall festival with live music, craft beer, a petting zoo and pumpkin-chunking with old-fashioned trebuchets. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entry, pay as you go. 4951 Lake Brook Dr., Glen Allen. https://innsbrook.com/event/pumpkin-palooza.

Highland Games & Celtic Festival

Saturday, Oct. 26 & Sunday, Oct. 27

A celebration of Celtic culture with clan competitions, highland dance, music and “large guys throwing stuff.” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. $15-$30. (804) 356-1093 or vacelticfestival.com.

Harvest Stew & Stout Festival

Sunday, Oct. 27

Enrichmond is hosting the Harvest Stew & Stout Festival at Dorey Park, featuring all kinds of stew, Brunswick stew and gumbo. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $1 suggested entry. 2999 Darby Town Road, Henrico. https://enrichmond.org/events/stew-stout.

Fire, Flour & Fork

Thursday, Oct. 31-Sunday, Nov. 3

"Weekend-long gathering for the food curious" with festivals, tours, classes, dinners and more. Prices and venues vary. https://fireflourandfork.com.

Colleen Curran covers arts and entertainment for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

