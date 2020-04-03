With the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order through June 10, most festivals and traditional spring events are canceled or postponed.
Here are all the festival, event and concert cancellations.
We will rise/party once again, Richmond!
Until then, please stay home and wash your hands. :)
Easter on Parade on April 12 cancelled.
Family Easter at Maymont on April 11 cancelled. Maymont grounds remain open to the public.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is closed to the public through April 30, including all special events like Easter weekend events and Plant Fest on May 1-2.
RVA Street Art Festival on April 16-18 has been moved to Sept. 25-27.
Richmond Flying Squirrels season which was scheduled to start April 16 delayed indefinitely.
Cody Jenks at Virginia Center Live! at Richmond Raceway on April 17 postponed, new date TBD.
Friday Cheers May 1 concert cancelled, May 8 concert rescheduled to Aug. 26, May 22 concert rescheduled to next year, May 29 concert to be rescheduled. Organizers “cautiously optimistic” about June concerts, updates TBA.
Arts in the Park on May 2-3 cancelled.
Chicago at Virginia Center Live! at Richmond Raceway on May 3 postponed, new date TBD.
The Chesterfield Live! Big Tent festival at the Chesterfield Fairgrounds on May 9 has been postponed to a later-to-be-determined date.
Lebanese Food Festival scheduled for May 15-17 postponed to Sept. 18-20.
Dominion Energy Riverrock on May 15-17 cancelled.
Jamey Johnson at Innsbrook After Hours on May 15 is now set for Aug. 7.
Richmond Greek Festival scheduled for May 28-31 has been rescheduled to Aug. 27-30.
Billy Currington at Innsbrook After Hours on May 29 was moved to June 20.
Big Field Day on June 6 canceled, new date may be announced later in season.
Ashland Strawberry Faire on June 6 is cancelled.
If you have an event to add to the list, please email Colleen Curran at ccurran@richmond.com.
