When aspiring social media influencers Josh Roth, 23, and his friend Hallelujah, 27, posted a video of their water gun fight with strangers to Twitter this summer, it was watched one million times in one night.
In the video, they walked around the Virginia Commonwealth University campus near Monroe Park, tossing Super Soaker water guns to random strangers, inviting them to join an impromptu water gun fight.
"It was crazy hot out and we just thought, why not?" Roth said.
Some people shook their heads no and walked away. Others picked up the gun and joined in the water fight.
Now, the video has been viewed more than seven million times on Twitter and watched hundreds of thousands of times on YouTube.
“I haven’t touched a water gun in years,” Roth said. “It was just like, ‘Let’s have some fun!’ And spread the love and joy.”
Since then, the friends have traveled to D.C. and New York to host similar impromptu water gun fights and post the results to social media.
“People see the camera and they know it’s in good fun,” Roth said. “It’s amazing how contagious fun can be.”
This weekend, the water gun fight is going even bigger, in real life at least, with RVA Splashfest at the Diamond on Saturday.
Roth and Hallelujah, along with their videographer Zane Robinson, are hoping to break a world record for the world’s largest water gun fight at RVA Splashfest.
The current record is 3,875 participants, held by the University of California, Irvine in 2013.
As of this writing, 2,000 people have expressed interest in attending RVA Splashfest on Eventbrite.com. Roth and his friends are hoping for 3,000 to 4,000 people to turn out to break the record.
RVA Splashfest will be held on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at the Diamond. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Attendees are invited to bring their own water guns to join in the fun.
There will be music by the radio station Q94, games, food trucks and vendors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Splash.org to help provide clean water for kids.
Afterwards, the giant water gun fight at the Diamond will be filmed and posted to social media, of course. Look for the social media tag #WaterGunChallenge.
