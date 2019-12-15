'Wheel of Fortune'

Richmond’s Austin Wilson was a “Wheel of Fortune” audience member in 1981. Now, she’s a contestant.

Wilson, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University who is married with two stepchildren, will compete on “Wheel of Fortune” on Monday, where she’ll not just be winning for herself, but also for an at-home viewer.

During the show’s “Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway,” every in-studio contestant becomes a secret Santa for someone watching at home. Now through Dec. 20, whatever the contestants win, the at-home viewers are also eligible to win.

Prizes can include Disney Store gift cards, trips to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Cruise Line vacations and more.

The show airs at 7 p.m. on WRIC, Channel 8.

hprestidge@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6945

