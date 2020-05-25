Music concerts have been canceled all over town since March due to the coronavirus.
But the Broadberry Entertainment Group, which books concerts at The Broadberry, the Camel and others, has come up with an alternative.
They are organizing the first Drive-In Concert featuring RVA yacht rock favorites, Three Sheets To The Wind. The drive-in concert will be held on Saturday, June 13 in the parking lot at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Ave., located behind Carytown.
Jessica Gordon and Lucas Fritz, co-owners of the Broadberry Entertainment Group, started thinking about a drive-in concert when they saw that the Goochland Drive-In was opening for movies. Then they saw drive-in concerts pop up in Europe and recently in the U.S.
"We wanted to give Richmond a safe way to experience live music during this time when going to a club isn't possible. We hope this gives our community a little glimmer of hope and something to look forward to," Gordon said.
Vehicles will be parked a minimum of six feet apart and concert goers will need to stay in their cars, except to use the restroom. Tickets are $99 per vehicle, four occupants max per car, and will go on sale Wednesday, May 27 at noon. Tickets on-sale here.
Three Sheets to the Wind is a popular local yacht rock band, known for playing '80s favorites like “Africa” by Toto, “Rich Girl” by Hall & Oates, “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News and more. Music will be broadcast into vehicles via FM radio transmission.
Gordon and Fritz said that specific safety guidelines, based on CDC requirements and guidance from local health officials, will be enforced. No alcohol will be allowed. People won't be allowed to set up camping chairs or sit in the back of a truck. Portable restrooms will be provided, but guests must wear a mask and use provided gloves when using the restroom.
The parking lot will open at 7 p.m. with parking available on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert will start at 8 p.m.
"People inherently want to be together and have shared experiences, so we worked very hard to create a fun, yet safe, environment for that to happen," Lucas Fritz, co-owner of the group and owner of The Broadberry, said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.