Rooster, an adorable Midlothian puppy born with a cleft palate, will compete on this year's "Puppy Bowl."
“He is so sexy,” his rescue mom, Adri Herron, said, laughing. “I tell him all the time, ‘You’re a sexy hunk.’”
At the filming of the "Puppy Bowl" in New York in October, Rooster was 14 weeks old with floppy ears, and he was so cute, Herron said, “his feet never hit the floor. This was a room full of 100 puppies, and that’s a testament to how adorable he is. There was a line of people waiting to hold Rooster. He was the hit parade."
Modeled on football's Super Bowl, the "Puppy Bowl" brings together 96 adoptable dogs from over 60 shelters across the country to compete as Team Fluff and Team Ruff in a mini-plastic-glass stadium. The point: to showcase rescue dogs and help them get adopted.
Rooster, like many of the dogs on the "Puppy Bowl," is already adopted. But how he came to be adopted is a story in and of itself.
Herron runs Sanctuary Rescue, a Midlothian rescue that specializes in neonate and orphan puppies. It also specializes in puppies born with special needs, like clefts.
Rooster was born in Florida, the fifth cleft puppy born to an American bully breeder.
“The breeder had always insisted that he could raise the puppies himself, but they would die within a week,” Herron said. “Puppies with cleft palates need to be tube-fed, which is a specialty. This time, he decided to sign him over to the veterinary technician.”
Herron stumbled across a photo of Rooster on Facebook and fell in love because he reminded her of Goosie, a puppy mascot of Sanctuary Rescue who died suddenly in July.
Goosie was a 15-month-old pit bull born with a severe cleft lip that made it look as if she didn’t have a nose. She was given to Sanctuary Rescue at 1-day old and became something of a celebrity through the rescue’s Facebook page.
Goosie had a winning, feisty personality and became Facebook-famous with the rescue’s more than 28,000 followers. She was featured on InsideEdition.com and on People.com.
“We were obsessed with her. Everybody loved her. Hundreds of people came to her birthday party,” Herron said.
But at 15 months, Goosie died unexpectedly. Herron said the rescue staff was heartbroken.
“There was like this dark cloud hanging over us. Everybody was really sad, mopey and broken-hearted,” she said. “We’re a rescue that deals with puppies. We can’t be like that.”
When she saw the picture of Rooster, he looked so much like Goosie – with his cleft palate and gray-brown coat – that she knew she had to have him.
She reached out to the vet tech that the breeder had given Rooster to multiple times, until finally, the vet tech relented and let Sanctuary Rescue adopt him.
“He’s our ambassador,” Herron said. “We take him everywhere. He attracts a crowd wherever we go. We say, ‘He’s a rescue. Let me tell you how great rescue dogs are.’ He shows people that different is beautiful. He’s proof that special-needs dogs can be just as wonderful as any others.”
The "Puppy Bowl" will air on Animal Planet on Feb. 2. Two other Virginia puppies, Killian and Kismet from the Green Dogs Unleashed rescue in Troy, will also be competing.
Puppies from the Richmond area have appeared on the "Puppy Bowl" for the last few years. Once a shelter has provided a puppy for the show, Animal Planet often reaches out again and again.
At 6 months old, Rooster still has those floppy ears, but now he's got big paws and wears a black muscle T-shirt around town.
He eats regular puppy food but has to drink water out of a special bowl. Because of his cleft, food regularly gets stuck in his cleft and has to get cleaned out.
“He doesn’t always have the freshest breath,” Herron said.
Otherwise, she said, he’s healthy and thriving at 23 pounds. He might get up to 35 pounds when he reaches full size.
“Some dogs with cleft palates need surgery and some don’t,” Herron said. She said the rescue has decided to get his cleft palate fixed in March because he’s contracted several sinus infections.
“He’s really such a character,” she added. “So loving, so social — other than his terrible breath. We call him the MVC – most valuable clefty.”
