A new Netflix documentary starts streaming Wednesday with stories straight from the pages of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“The Innocence Files” is a nine-episode documentary series on Netflix that shines a light on wrongful convictions. Two of the episodes focus on Virginia men whose stories were closely followed by veteran Times-Dispatch reporter Frank Green:
The first is the story of Thomas Haynesworth, an 18-year-old from Richmond who was walking to the store in 1984 to buy sweet potatoes for his mother when he was arrested on the spot as a serial rapist. He was sentenced to 74 years in prison.
The second is the case of Keith Harward, a young sailor stationed in Newport News who was sentenced to life in prison in a “bite mark case” that set him up for a rape and brutal murder he didn’t commit in 1982.
Haynesworth served 27 years and Harward served 33 years for crimes they didn't commit. Harward was even eligible at one point for the electric chair.
But they were both eventually freed through DNA evidence, the help of the non-profit The Innocence Project and the dogged reporting of Green.
“It’s a human being’s worst nightmare,” said director Liz Garbus, who directed the episode on Haynesworth and is known for her documentaries “Bobby Fischer Against the World” and “The Fourth Estate.”
“It’s like a dystopian horror show," she said of the Haynesworth case. "A young man goes to the store and his freedom is stolen from him. How can you not be moved by that story?”
Green covered the Haynesworth case for almost three years, from the first story that called Haynesworth's innocence into question to his final exoneration in 2011. The real rapist was Leon Davis Jr., who called himself the “Black Ninja.”
“Five women misidentified Haynesworth as their assailant,” Green said. “Thomas Haynesworth's case is a good example of how fallible eyewitness and victim identification can be.”
Each episode in “The Innocence Files” is one hour long and focuses on one case. The Innocence Project identified three common factors in wrongful convictions: prosecutorial misconduct, eyewitness misidentification and junk science.
At age 26, Harward was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jesse Perron, a shipyard welder who was bludgeoned to death with a crowbar and whose wife was subjected to an hours-long sexual assault as their three children slept in a nearby room.
Harward was convicted primarily on questionable bite mark evidence.
Green wrote eight stories on Harward’s case, which eventually led to him being exonerated and freed from prison. Green also followed with more in-depth reporting on the perils of so-called bite-mark identifications.
“Such identifications have long been discredited as inherently subjective ‘junk science,’ not forensic science,’” Green said.
Many of the episodes of “The Innocence Files” have different directors. Roger Ross Williams, who won an Oscar for his short film "Music by Prudence," directed the Harward episode.
“It’s one thing to know about injustice. It’s another to see it in person. Sitting in the living room of a wrongfully convicted man and his family… learning how all of their lives have been affected… was a profoundly disturbing experience for me,” Williams said. “My films tend to be about underdogs of one kind or another. There are no greater underdogs than the wrongfully convicted."
When Harward was released from the Nottoway Correctional Center after serving 33 years, he credited Green's reporting. Harward also was awarded $1.55 million from the state for wrongful imprisonment. Now he travels the country in his RV, advocating for forensics reform in the criminal justice system.
Many familiar faces from Virginia politics make appearances in these episodes, including Mark Warner, who was governor at the time of Haynesworth's case; Ken Cuccinelli, who advocated for Haynesworth's freedom; and Mark Herring, Virginia's current attorney general.
Besides telling the stories of the wrongfully convicted, the series aims to highlight the work of The Innocence Project, founded in 1992 to exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing with the goal of reforming the criminal justice system.
Green has been covering crime for The Times-Dispatch since 1980. In 2015, he was named the Virginia Press Association’s Outstanding Journalist for his investigative reporting that led to the freeing of another innocent man, Michael Kenneth McAlister.
Over the years, he has covered police; local, state and federal courts; prisons; the death penalty; and wrongful convictions. Most recently, he has been covering how the COVID-19 crisis is affecting Virginia’s prison system.
“I like telling important, compelling stories,” Green said.
