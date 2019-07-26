Carl Brister

If you're looking for a free family festival this weekend, head to RVA Fun Day at Dorey Park on Saturday.

There will be food vendors, pet adoptions, business vendors, dance off contests and more, plus live music from soul R&B singer Carl Brister.

The event is sponsored by Real Talk With Monica, a local radio and TV show, and Dominion Energy.

RVA Fun Day will be held on Saturday, at Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (804) 608-6407 or www.facebook.com/events/dorey-park-dr-henrico-va-23231-united-states/2nd-annual-rva-community-fun-day/461972234587723/.

