Ethan Hawke posted a rare photo of himself in his full "Old John Brown" beard and costume from "The Good Lord Bird" on Instagram yesterday, in honor of the 160th anniversary of the raid on Harpers Ferry.
Hawke and the Showtime crew have been filming "The Good Lord Bird" in Virginia since July.
In the post, Hawke talks about filming in Virginia and credits the prop department for bringing the 19th-century abolitionist John Brown's world back to life.
"It's the best role I've ever had, bar none," the actor said in the post.
On this date 160 years ago, John Brown launched his attack on Harpers Ferry, in the hopes to take over the country's largest armory, carry guns into the nearby mountains and lead a revolution that would end slavery. Check out this article from The Washington Post, clickable link in bio. http://bit.ly/10161859 This photo was taken by our Prop Master, John Bert, on the set of The Good Lord Bird, which will air on @Showtime in 2020. We have been shooting our limited series, based on the National Book Award winning novel by James McBride, down here in Virginia for months. John Bert and the whole prop department make John Brown's maps, load his guns, help me keep his prayer journal and help create our whole world. It's hard to take people back 160 years. This story is at the heart of America's pain and McBride tells it with wit, laughter, silliness, love, anger and all things human. It's the best role I've ever had, bar none.
