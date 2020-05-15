It’s been a long nine weeks.
Have you spent your quarantine building the backyard of your dreams? Have you added a treehouse or an inflatable pool? A tiki bar, hot tub or other fun, new feature?
We want to photograph it and share your story in the paper.
If you want to be featured, please email your name, neighborhood, project details and a photo to staff writer Colleen Curran at ccurran@richmond.com or call (804) 649-6151. We can’t wait to see what you’ve been working on.
For a separate story, we want to see how you’ve been socializing in these socially distanced times.
Have you been able to socialize with a socially distanced front yard party? Or host a hang-out session in your driveway? Again, we’re hoping to photograph it and feature your story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
If you want to be featured, please email your name, a photo and some details on how you’ve been socially distant socializing to ccurran@ richmond.com or call (804) 649-6151. Cheers!
Since moving back to Richmond last year and bringing ***OUR ENTIRE GARDEN*** with us the COVID19 Virus has forced us to move toward finishing installing some 500 plants we brought with us... We have made great progress but at the rate we are going it will still take another 2 months to get the last 150 plants out of the landscape pots they are living in... If Trump's miracle comes thru then we might not push in the heat but if not then we'll "get her done"... BTW, this is the 4th time since 1985 we've moved our garden... Of course, we haven't been able to move everything because some plants have gotten too big but brought cuttings of everything we liked and wanted to continue having... FUN, FUN, FUN... So anyone who wants to have some of this FUN, FUN, FUN is welcome to come help... ~~~ Bob
