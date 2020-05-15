It's been a long 9 weeks!
Have you spent your quarantine building the backyard of your dreams? Have you added a treehouse or an inflatable pool? A tiki bar, hot tub or other fun, new feature? We want to photograph it and share your story in the paper! If you want to be featured, please email your name, neighborhood, project details and a photo to staff writer Colleen Curran at ccurran@richmond.com or call (804) 649-6151. We can't wait to see what you've been working on!
For a separate story, we want to see how you've been socializing in these socially-distanced times.
Have you been able to socialize with a socially-distanced front yard party? Or host a hang-out session in your driveway? Again, we're hoping to photograph it and feature your story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch. If you want to be featured, please email your name, a photo and some details on how you've been socially-distant socializing to ccurran@richmond.com or call (804) 649-6151. Cheers!
