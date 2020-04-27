Calling high school seniors:
We want to hear from you about what it’s like to have your last year of high school be remote. Did you miss prom? Did you do a virtual prom? What were you looking forward to the most that you missed? And did you find creative ways to celebrate some things?
To be included in a story, email reporter Colleen Curran at ccurran@richmond.com.
We’re also looking to hear from front-line workers for a story for Mother’s Day about the sacrifices many mothers are making for their community. Are you a doctor, nurse, grocery store worker or volunteer? We want to hear from you and share your story.
Please email Curran with your name, occupation, where you live and how many children are in your care, or call her at 649-6151.
