Move over “Puppy Bowl,” there’s a Richmond cat on the “Kitten Bowl.”
Smushie, a two-year-old rescue from Carytown, will be featured on the Hallmark Channel’s “Kitten Bowl” on Sunday.
Lisa Ancarrow-Maltby and her husband Brian first noticed Smushie living in an alley near their home in Carytown.
“I said, Oh, look at this smushie kitty!” Ancarrow-Maltby said.
Smushie was born with a cleft palate and an underdeveloped nose, hence the nickname. Ancarrow-Maltby wanted to take Smushie in, but her husband has allergies.
She fed Smushie from her front porch for a little while, but then on a very cold night in 2018, she worried the little kitten would freeze to death. She brought Smushie in for the night and the little kitty never left. Her husband still has allergies, but they’re making it work, she said.
Smushie’s face is so unusual that her owner started an Instagram account for Smushie -- @smushie.the.cat – and now the cat with the smushed-in face has 21,000 followers.
A producer for the “Kitten Bowl” found Smushie on Instagram and reached out. Smushie won’t be competing on the football field in the “Kitten Bowl,” but she will be featured on one of the “heartwarming story” segments on cats that runs during the show.
Ancarrow-Maltby uploaded photos and videos of Smushie over the summer that will be used for the segment.
As for Smushie’s personality, Ancarrow-Maltby said, “She’s sassy, she’s naughty, and she loves treats. After being an outside kitty for her kitten life, she had to fend for herself. She is naughty, but very sweet. Very cuddly.”
Despite the cleft palate and underdeveloped nose, her owner said Smushie doesn’t have any eating or breathing problems. If she runs around, she’ll make “cute little sniffle sounds trying to catch her breath out of her little nose. Otherwise, she’s just a normal little kitty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.