The South of the James Farmers Market is temporarily moving its drive-thru market to Richmond's Bryan Park in North Side because of health and safety concerns in the Forest Hill Park neighborhood.
The popular market, which typically sees thousands of visitors on a normal Saturday, transformed itself into a drive-thru market during the coronavirus outbreak and the state's stay-at-home order.
Last Saturday, the market drew 815 cars to Forest Hill Park over two hours. The walk-in service drew 283 customers with social distancing in place, according to GrowRVA, which organizing the market.
"It took a great deal of behind the scenes, politically-driven, work, conversations, and emails to even allow us to open in Forest Hill Park due to COVID-19," Karen Grisevich, founder of GrowRVA, wrote in an email to market vendors that she shared with the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
In the email, Grisevich wrote that the temporary move is "due to tremendous pressure put on [Richmond] Parks and Recreation and the Mayor’s office, by the Forest Hill Neighborhood Association president, Whit Clements, and Fourth District Councilwoman Kristen Larson."
"Ultimately the decision was made by Parks & Rec to move the Farmers Market up to Bryan Park," Larson said. She also emphasized that the move is temporary.
“There is no intent to change the location of the Farmers Market permanently,” Larson said. “The neighborhood, myself, GrowRVA and Parks and Recreation have all been working in collaboration for the last several years to come up with a Memorandum of Understanding, so that we’re all working together on parking issues, etc. ... on this farmers market that the community loves.”
Clements declined to comment.
Posts and comments on the surrounding neighborhood social media groups suggest that the concerns were due to vehicular traffic and crowds on neighborhood streets, an issue that predated COVID-19.
"Health and safety concerns were brought to our attention from the community," said Tamara Jenkins, spokeswoman with the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
Grisevich said they were instructed to move the drive-thru market to a Richmond high school parking lot, but GrowRVA's insurance coverage is with the city parks department, not Richmond Public Schools.
Instead, city leaders and GrowRVA collaboratively decided to move the market to the historic azalea gardens of Bryan Park in Richmond's North Side starting this Saturday.
"Bryan Park is designed with an extensive roadway system ideal for the new drive-thru market aspect. We truly appreciate GrowRVA’s flexibility and look forward to their return to Forest Hill Park at the end of this pandemic," Jenkins said.
Drive-thru hours will be 8 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a walk-in service from 10 a.m. to noon. Atkinson said the market might adjust its hours going forward.
For drive-thru service, visitors need to preorder by contacting vendors directly. A list of vendors is on the SOTJ Facebook page, Facebook.com/SOJmarket.
Saturday's market is expected to have more than 50 vendors, according to the Facebook page.
Visitors are required to wear face masks. Children and dogs are not allowed. Visitors should shop individually and not in groups.
Niall Duffy, one of the vendors at the market who sells Irish soda breads and cakes under the name Two and a Half Irish-Men, said he was disappointed to have to move. He has been selling his wares at Forest Hill Park for more than four years.
"I'm trying to look at it as a new opportunity. I hope we can get through this temporary move without losing too much business. My family depends on it, as do the other vendors at the market," Duffy said. He said his business has decreased over 50% since the stay-at-home order came down. But he has been working on building his online audience to try to recoup some business.
Duffy said that at the South of the James market, each vendor has been required to wear a mask and gloves during the Saturday market and to change their gloves between each interaction with a customer.
As for how long the farmers market will be held at Bryan Park, Grisevich said: "We can not predict the future at this point. There are many unknowns and details that need to be worked out."
"Our goal is to provide safe, healthy food access to the people of RVA. We feel extremely responsible for our farmers and their families," she said. "We also are a small business that has been financially affected [by the coronavirus]."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.