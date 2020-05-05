South of the James Farmers Market is temporarily moving its drive-through market to Richmond's Bryan Park due to health safety concerns in the Forest Hill Park neighborhood.
The popular Farmers Market, which typically sees thousands of visitors on a normal Saturday, transformed itself into a drive-through market during the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home order.
Last Saturday, the Market drew 815 cars to Forest Hill Park over two hours. The walk-in service drew 283 customers with social distancing in place.
"It took a great deal of behind the scenes, politically driven, work, conversations, and emails to even allow us to open in Forest Hill Park due to COVID 19," Karen Grisevich with GrowRVA, which organizes the markets, wrote in an email to market vendors. "Unfortunately we have had a hurtle thrust upon us that is going to even bigger to overcome."
After hearing the neighborhood had health concerns about the event, the Richmond City Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities decided to move the event to Bryan Park.
"Health and safety concerns were brought to our attention from the community," said Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for Richmond City Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.
Atkinson said they were instructed to move the drive-through market to a Richmond high school parking lot, but GrowRVA's insurance coverage is with the City of Richmond Parks and Recreation, not Richmond City schools.
Instead, city leaders and GrowRVA collaboratively decided to move the market to the historic azalea gardens of Bryan Park in Richmond's Northside starting this Saturday.
"Bryan Park is designed with an extensive roadway system ideal for the new drive through market aspect. We truly appreciate GrowRVA’s flexibility and look forward to their return to Forest Hill Park at the end of this pandemic," Jenkins said.
Drive-through hours will be 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m., followed by a walk-in service from 10 a.m.-noon. Atkinson said the market may adjust its hours going forward.
For drive-through service, visitors need to pre-order by contacting vendors directly. A list of vendors is on the SOTJ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SOJmarket/
Saturday's market is expecting to have over 50 vendors, according to the SOTJ Facebook page.
Visitors are required to wear face masks. Children and dogs are not allowed. Visitors should shop individually and not in groups.
Niall Duffy, one of the vendors at the market who sells Irish soda breads and cakes under the name Two and a Half Irish-Men, said that he was disappointed to have to move. He has been selling his wares at Forest Hill Park for over four years.
"I'm trying to look at it as a new opportunity. I hope we can get through this temporary move without losing too much business. My family depends on it, as do the other vendors at the market," Duffy said. He said that his business has decreased over 50% since the stay-at-home order came down. But he has been working on building his online audience to try to recoup some business.
Duffy said that at SOTJ, each vendor has been required to wear a mask and gloves during the Saturday market and to change their gloves between each interaction with a customer.
As for how long South of the James will be held at Bryan Park, Atkinson said, "We can not predict the future at this point. There are many unknowns and details that need to be worked out."
"Our goal is to provide safe, healthy food access to the people of RVA. We feel extremely responsible for our farmers and their families," she said. "We also are a small business that has been financially affected [by the coronavirus]."
