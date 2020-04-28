Sports Backers, the nonprofit group that organizes popular outdoor events like the Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K and Dominion Riverrock, is unveiling a new event just in time for Cinco de Mayo in the time of the coronavirus: the first-ever virtual Taco Trot 5k.
Participants can register for $17, receive an official Taco Trot t-shirt, a printable Taco Trot race bib and a virtual event badge.
After registering, participants will then run or walk a 5k (3.1 miles) on their own on May 5, making sure to follow social distancing guidelines, of course. Participants are encouraged to take a photo and send it to Sports Backers at info@sportsbackers.org, tag @sportsbackers on social media and use the #RVATacoTrot hashtag.
“Together we’ll make social distancing feel not quite as isolating,” organizers said in an email announcing the event.
Participants can make their own tacos post-trot or order some to-go from a list of local restaurants on the Sports Backers website.
Sports Backers will send Taco Trot t-shirts in mid-May.
Register for the Taco Trot at sportsbackers.org/events/taco-trot-5k.
***
River City Festivals, known for events like Stony Point Beer Festival, is also organizing a virtual 5K to benefit the Richmond restaurant community.
The RVA Virtual 5K costs $20 and can be run anywhere from now until May 3.
Every participant will receive a medal, with the top three finishers receiving a cash prize.
According to organizers, proceeds from the race will go towards supporting the Richmond restaurant community and providing PPE masks for area healthcare workers.
Register for the RVA Virtual 5K at rivercityfestivals.com/rva-virtual-5k.
